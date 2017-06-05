Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Rangers GM Jon Daniels expects to complete Sam Dyson trade soon

By Bill BaerJun 5, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

Appearing on the Ben and Skin Show on Monday, Rangers GM Jon Daniels said that he’s narrowed down suitors for reliever Sam Dyson down to two or three and expects to complete a trade within the next day or two, Jamey Newberg reports.

Dyson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday. He compiled an ugly 10.80 ERA with a 7/12 K/BB ratio in 16 2/3 innings of relief this season. The right-hander also spent some time on the disabled list in April with a hand injury.

Dyson had been one of the Rangers’ best relievers over the last three years, compiling an aggregate 2.45 ERA over 187 2/3 innings. It’s no surprise that Daniels has received interest in Dyson, particular when his price is so low.

Matt Bush has handled save situations for the most part this season sans Dyson, racking up six saves with a 1.37 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

Nationals place Jayson Werth on the disabled list, recall Ryan Raburn

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT

The Nationals have placed outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot injury and recalled Ryan Raburn from Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. According to Janes, the Nationals don’t believe Werth’s injury will take more than a handful of days to resolve, but the team didn’t want to play shorthanded. (cc: Mets)

Werth fouled a ball off of his left foot during Saturday’s game against the Athletics. He was not in Sunday’s lineup. The 38-year-old is batting .262/.367/.446 with eight home runs and 18 RBI in 196 plate appearances this season.

Raburn, 36, was recently acquired by the Nationals from the White Sox. With Triple-A Charlotte, Raburn hit .277/.419/.434 with three home runs. He’s played in six games at Syracuse thus far, accruing a pair of doubles and a home run with five RBI.

Major League Baseball fails to have discrimination claim re: Chief Wahoo thrown out

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
20 Comments
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Peter Edwards of the Toronto Star reports that Major League Baseball, as well as the Cleveland team and Rogers Communications, failed to have a discrimination claim, pertaining to the use of Chief Wahoo and the Indians team name, thrown out on jurisdictional grounds.

An activist, Douglas Cardinal, filed a claim during the playoffs last year when the Indians were in Toronto to play the Blue Jays in the ALCS. Cardinal suggested that the use of Chief Wahoo and “Indians” as a team name were offensive and discriminatory under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

In a prepared statement, Cardinal said:

As an Indigenous person, I am encouraged that the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has accepted jurisdiction over my complaint and agrees that it can proceed to a hearing.

Unfortunately, the consciousness of genocide and apartheid continues to be fostered by the insensitive use of demeaning and degrading symbols, mocking indigenous peoples. This must cease in order for reconciliation to have any meaning and substance.

Tribunal adjudicator Jo-Anne Pickel ruled last month that “the applicant has asserted a sufficient personal interest to have standing to bring this application.”

If Cardinal wins his court case, the Indians would have to wear uniforms absent the word “Indians” and the Wahoo imagery while playing the Blue Jays in Canada. Which they already kind of do anyway, as the club has uniforms with “Cleveland” across the chest and it has adopted a block C logo where the Wahoo logo used to be in perpetuity.

We’ve written about Chief Wahoo, the Braves’ “tomahawk chop,” and even the Redskins in various capacities over the years. So it’s no surprise when we say we side with Cardinal. There’s simply no upside in this day and age to continue to use words and imagery that are blatantly offensive. It’s not smart from a business perspective, as it alienates certain groups of consumers. It’s not smart from a practical standpoint, as teams’ front office personnel use precious time and resources fighting superfluous court battles. And, most important of all, it’s not smart from a humanity standpoint. With so many words and images available with which to brand one’s team, why settle on those that mock disenfranchised groups of people?

Baseball’s audience is the oldest on average compared to other popular sports, and it’s very white and male. So, it’s no surprise that a lot of baseball fans hate the thought of the Cleveland Indians changing its name and mascot. But those people will eventually die off. Today’s youth, which is relatively more concerned about issues of racism, will grow up and have spending power, and Major League Baseball will want them sitting in ballpark seats. MLB will have trouble courting them with racist iconography. Even if the humanity argument doesn’t persuade one — which it should, full stop — the business angle should be convincing enough to anyone involved in fighting this battle to preserve Chief Wahoo that it’s a lost cause.