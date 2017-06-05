Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball fails to have discrimination claim re: Chief Wahoo thrown out

4 Comments
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Peter Edwards of the Toronto Star reports that Major League Baseball, as well as the Cleveland team and Rogers Communications, failed to have a discrimination claim, pertaining to the use of Chief Wahoo and the Indians team name, thrown out on jurisdictional grounds.

An activist, Douglas Cardinal, filed a claim during the playoffs last year when the Indians were in Toronto to play the Blue Jays in the ALCS. Cardinal suggested that the use of Chief Wahoo and “Indians” as a team name were offensive and discriminatory under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

In a prepared statement, Cardinal said:

As an Indigenous person, I am encouraged that the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has accepted jurisdiction over my complaint and agrees that it can proceed to a hearing.

Unfortunately, the consciousness of genocide and apartheid continues to be fostered by the insensitive use of demeaning and degrading symbols, mocking indigenous peoples. This must cease in order for reconciliation to have any meaning and substance.

Tribunal adjudicator Jo-Anne Pickel ruled last month that “the applicant has asserted a sufficient personal interest to have standing to bring this application.”

If Cardinal wins his court case, the Indians would have to wear uniforms absent the word “Indians” and the Wahoo imagery while playing the Blue Jays in Canada. Which they already kind of do anyway, as the club has uniforms with “Cleveland” across the chest and it has adopted a block C logo where the Wahoo logo used to be in perpetuity.

We’ve written about Chief Wahoo, the Braves’ “tomahawk chop,” and even the Redskins in various capacities over the years. So it’s no surprise when we say we side with Cardinal. There’s simply no upside in this day and age to continue to use words and imagery that are blatantly offensive. It’s not smart from a business perspective, as it alienates certain groups of consumers. It’s not smart from a practical standpoint, as teams’ front office personnel use precious time and resources fighting superfluous court battles. And, most important of all, it’s not smart from a humanity standpoint. With so many words and images available with which to brand one’s team, why settle on those that mock disenfranchised groups of people?

Baseball’s audience is the oldest on average compared to other popular sports, and it’s very white and male. So, it’s no surprise that a lot of baseball fans hate the thought of the Cleveland Indians changing its name and mascot. But those people will eventually die off. Today’s youth, which is relatively more concerned about issues of racism, will grow up and have spending power, and Major League Baseball will want them sitting in ballpark seats. MLB will have trouble courting them with racist iconography. Even if the humanity argument doesn’t persuade one — which it should, full stop — the business angle should be convincing enough to anyone involved in fighting this battle to preserve Chief Wahoo that it’s a lost cause.

American League GM: “[Bryce Harper] is going to get paid. Like, paid paid.”

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
7 Comments
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper won’t become a free agent until after the 2018 season, but his free agency is still one of the most talked about subjects and has been ever since he unanimously won the 2015 National League Most Valuable Player Award. In terms of length, total value, and average annual value, Giancarlo Stanton (13 years, $325 million) and Zack Greinke ($34.42 million) represent the biggest contracts in baseball. Many think Harper will blast past those figures after next season.

ESPN’s Eddie Matz spoke to some front office personnel around baseball. One American League GM, quoted anonymously, said, “He is going to get paid. Like, paid paid.” The GM also said, “Four hundred million is light. It’s going to be more than that. If you could sign him to a 15-year contract, you do it. I would say something in the range of $35 million a year, maybe closer to the high 30s. It could approach 40 million dollars a year.”

Harper appeared to hurt his future earnings with a relatively disappointing campaign in 2016. He posted numbers that would be great for most other hitters, but not for him. He hit .243/.373/.441 with 24 home runs, 86 RBI, 84 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 627 plate appearances. But that was after leading the majors in on-base percentage (.460), slugging percentage (.649), and OPS (1.109) and leading the National League in runs scored (118) and home runs (42) in 2015. This year, he’s back to his MVP-level self, entering Monday’s action batting .324/.441/.648 with 15 home runs, 43 RBI, and 46 runs scored in 213 plate appearances. Barring another dip next year, he’s still set up to potentially become baseball’s first half-billion man. Or, as that anonymous AL GM so eloquently put it, to, “Get paid. Like, paid paid.”

Red Sox send prospect to Brewers to complete Tyler Thornburg trade

Getty Images
6 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJun 5, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

Over the winter the Brewers traded reliever Tyler Thornburg to Boston. In exchange, the Red Sox sent the Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw and two minor leaguers, Mauricio Dubon and Josh Pennington, to Milwaukee and agreed to send a player to be named later. Today that player was named: shortstop Yeison Coca.

Coca is only 18 and has only played in the Dominican Summer League. Despite this, he was the 25th-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system by Baseball America this spring after hitting .307/.370/.409 with 12 stolen bases and nine triples over 62 games during that summer league play. It’s difficult to project anyone as green as Coca is, but that’s an awfully nice piece heading back to Milwaukee.

This is especially true given how poorly the trade has already worked out for the Red Sox. Thornburg was a nice snag over the winter, coming off of a fantastic season in which he posted a 2.15 ERA while striking out 90 batters in 67 innings across 67 appearances. He has suffered shoulder problems, however, and hasn’t pitched since the first week of spring training games. Shaw, meanwhile, deemed expendable by the return of Pablo Sandoval, is hitting .292/.339/.530 with ten homers and 40 RBI on the season for Milwaukee.

The trade made sense at the time, but has turned out pretty bad for Boston. If Coca lives up to expectations, it’ll look even worse later.