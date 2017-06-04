Video: Albert Pujols hits a grand slam for his 600th career home run

Albert Pujols joined the 600-home run club on Saturday night, and he did it in a way that’s never been done before: via a spectacular, 363-foot grand slam.
The Angels’ 37-year-old slugger delivered his record-setting blast in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Twins, skying a pitch from Ervin Santana into the left field bleachers. No one begrudged him the long moment he took to admire the ball as it drifted back over the wall. It was a moment he — along with an estimated 40,236 Angels fans — deserved to savor.
Pujols is the ninth major leaguer with at least 600 home runs, joining Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Jim Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609). Of the nine legends, two reached the 600-homer club via solo shot, five by two-run homers, one by a three-run blast, and now, thanks to Pujols, just one by grand slam.
It’ll take Pujols another nine home runs to tie Sammy Sosa for eighth-most among major league hitters and 12 to tie Jim Thome for seventh-most. Thome was the last addition to the club before Pujols’ historic blast on Saturday, reaching No. 600 back in 2011 against the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera, meanwhile, is next in line for the elusive milestone, with just 451 career home runs to date.
Veteran outfielder Jerry Sands picked up a minor league contract with the Giants on Saturday, per reports by SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo and Mike Ashmore of MyCentralJersey.com. The move comes on the heels of Justin Ruggiano‘s departure on Friday, when he was designated for assignment by the Giants to make room for Austin Slater.
Sands, 29, has not appeared for a major league team since his 24-game stint with the White Sox in 2016. He batted a cool .236/.276/.291 with one home run and a .567 OPS before getting outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte last June. In 2017, he signed on with the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League, slashing .319/.387/.688 with 13 home runs and a 1.074 OPS in 163 PA.
The Giants are hurting for outfield depth after losing Hunter Pence (hamstring strain), Mike Morse (concussion), Jarrett Parker (clavicle surgery) and Melvin Upton (thumb surgery) to injuries over the last several months. According to Ashmore, Sands is expected to fill out the roster in Double-A Richmond, but he could see a promotion to the big leagues if the Giants can’t keep their starters healthy.
It’s been 408 days since a major league pitcher successfully completed a no-hit bid. On Saturday, Marlins’ hurler Edinson Volquez brought that streak to an end with his first career no-hitter against the Diamondbacks.
The 33-year-old right-hander maintained a perfect game through four innings before issuing a walk to Jake Lamb to lead off the fifth inning. A few close plays nearly spoiled the no-no, including a controversial play in the fourth inning, when Paul Goldschmidt was called safe after evading a tag from Justin Bour at first base. Upon review, the call was overturned in the Marlins’ favor, gifting Volquez with his 12th out of the game.
More alarming was Volquez’s violent collision with Rey Fuentes in the first inning, which left both players shaken up and almost forced Volquez to make an early exit from the game.
Volquez allowed a second baserunner in the eighth inning, walking Chris Herrmann on five pitches moments before Brandon Drury hit into an inning-ending double play. In all other respects, Marlins’ No. 3 starter looked untouchable on the mound, striking out 10 of 27 batters and expending just 98 pitches to earn another rare distinction: the ‘Maddux’, a title reserved for those who toss a complete game shutout with 99 or fewer pitches.
With the gem, Volquez became the first Marlins pitcher to record a no-hitter since Henderson Alvarez‘s no-no against the Tigers in September 2013. According to MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro and Glenn Sattell, that was also the last time a pitcher of any MLB affiliation tossed a ‘Maddux’ no-hitter, as Alvarez needed just 99 pitches to complete the shutout.
Even more meaningful was Volquez’s motivation heading into the game. Hours before his start on Saturday evening, he posted a tribute to former teammate Yordano Ventura on Instagram. Ventura was killed in a car crash in late January and would have turned 26 years old on Saturday.