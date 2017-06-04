Justin Verlander exits game with groin tightness

Justin Verlander was removed from his start on Sunday due to right groin tightness, the team announced. The move was precautionary, though Verlander appeared to be in some discomfort while pitching and was visited by club trainer Kevin Rand twice before leaving the game in the third inning. He completed two innings before departing in the third, issuing two runs, six hits and striking out three of 15 batters.
Verlander, 34, was coming off of a strong start against the Royals last Tuesday, during which he fired seven innings of one-run ball in the Tigers’ 1-0 loss. The rest of his season hasn’t gone quite as smoothly — entering Sunday, he carried a 4.50 ERA through 68 innings after a pair of rough outings last month.
While it didn’t look like the right-hander was dealing with anything serious, the Tigers won’t take any chances with their ace. Fellow righty Warwick Saupold replaced Verlander on Sunday afternoon, going four innings with two hits and four strikeouts. The Tigers currently lead the White Sox 4-2 after six.
Albert Pujols made headlines yesterday when he hit a grand slam for his 600th career home run. He wasn’t the only player to hit a grand slam, though — he was joined by six other players, setting a record for grand slams hit in one day, MLB.com’s David Adler reports.
Mike Zunino, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Adams, Ian Desmond, Travis Shaw, and Chris Taylor also hit dingers with the sacks juiced.
Six grand slams were hit on May 21, 2000, which was the previous record. The authors of those slams: Garret Anderson, J.T. Snow, Brian Hunter, Jason Giambi, Shawn Green, and Adrian Beltre.
It’s no secret that Aaron Judge knows how to crush a home run. These days, he not only leads the league with 18 homers, but has been putting on a clinic during every batting practice session, too. Take this 510-foot blast from Thursday’s BP, for instance, or the opposite-field shot that landed in the second deck of Rogers Centre on Friday.
Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, Judge did it again. He hammered not one, but two home runs off of the Rogers Centre hotel during batting practice, in what appears to be an unprecedented event for any visiting slugger.
One thing’s for sure: This guy is going to be fun to watch when the Home Run Derby comes around.