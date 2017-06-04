Danny Valencia ties Mariners record with a hit in nine consecutive plate appearances

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning of Saturday’s win against the Giants, flipping his bat in the process. He did so against reliever Hunter Strickland, the man who memorably drilled Bryce Harper, catalyzing a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in his being suspended six games.

Herrera was pulled aside by veteran teammate Andres Blanco, who pointed out the man Herrera may have offended. Herrera said, via CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury, “I’m sure that some pitchers may find it offensive, but I’m not trying to offend anyone. That’s just the way I am and that’s the way I’m going to play.”

Herrera understands that he may, at some point, rub someone the wrong way and he may have to take a fastball in the ribs. The outfielder said, “Of course, it worries me a little bit. I don’t want to get drilled. But I’m not going to change the way I play. If I get hit, I’m just going to have to rub it.”

Through the end of May, Herrera was batting an uncharacteristic .218/.262/.326, so he hadn’t had many opportunities to meaningfully flip his bat. But along with Saturday’s double, Herrera also homered and doubled twice on Sunday, so he may finally be getting out of his rut.

