Danny Valencia ties Mariners record with a hit in nine consecutive plate appearances

Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia entered Sunday’s game against the Rays with a hit in each of his previous seven plate appearances. He went 4-for-4 on Saturday with four singles. On Friday, he walked, hit a three-run home run, doubled, and hit an RBI single.
Valencia made it to nine consecutive plate appearances with a hit, as he singled in his first two trips to the plate on Sunday. He tied the Mariners’ record, joining Raul Ibanez. Valencia couldn’t make it to double-digits as he popped out in his next attempt.
Valencia, 32, came into play Sunday batting a productive .276/.338/.431 with five home runs and 26 RBI in 201 plate appearances this season. The Mariners acquired him from the Athletics early in the offseason. It’s worked out well for the Mariners and for Valencia, who’s a free agent after the season.
The Yankees announced on Sunday that the club traded infielder Ruben Tejada to the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.
Tejada, 27, was with the Yankees on a minor league deal. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .269/.345/.462 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 148 plate appearances. Tejada hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 17 last season with the Giants.
With the Orioles, Tejada will serve as infield depth. If Tejada is added to the major league roster, he’ll be paid a prorated salary of $1.35 million.
Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning of Saturday’s win against the Giants, flipping his bat in the process. He did so against reliever Hunter Strickland, the man who memorably drilled Bryce Harper, catalyzing a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in his being suspended six games.
Herrera was pulled aside by veteran teammate Andres Blanco, who pointed out the man Herrera may have offended. Herrera said, via CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury, “I’m sure that some pitchers may find it offensive, but I’m not trying to offend anyone. That’s just the way I am and that’s the way I’m going to play.”
Herrera understands that he may, at some point, rub someone the wrong way and he may have to take a fastball in the ribs. The outfielder said, “Of course, it worries me a little bit. I don’t want to get drilled. But I’m not going to change the way I play. If I get hit, I’m just going to have to rub it.”
Through the end of May, Herrera was batting an uncharacteristic .218/.262/.326, so he hadn’t had many opportunities to meaningfully flip his bat. But along with Saturday’s double, Herrera also homered and doubled twice on Sunday, so he may finally be getting out of his rut.