Watch: Jon Lester picks off a runner for the first time since 2015

Call it the yips, call it nerves, a mental block or control issues. One thing is clear: When Cubs’ left-hander Jon Lester isn’t throwing at the strike zone, he looks completely lost. Routine plays to first base often end up missing their mark, and when it comes to pickoff attempts — well, he gave those up a while ago.
Saturday was different. With two outs in the fifth inning, Lester walked the Cardinals’ Tommy Pham and had started pitching to Stephen Piscotty when Pham took a generous lead off the bag. There was no stealth in Lester’s game — he turned slowly and lobbed the ball at Anthony Rizzo, who caught Pham off the base — but after two years without successfully executing a single pickoff throw, maybe he didn’t need it.
According to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat, it was Lester’s first pickoff move since September 2015, and just the 27th of his 12-year career. Watch the full play unfold below:
The news has gone from bad to worse for Mariners’ middle infielder Jean Segura, who left Thursday’s game when he sprained his right ankle on a slide into second base. The Mariners placed Segura on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, but recent comments from GM Jerry Dipoto revealed that the shortstop could miss up to 1-2 months during the recovery process.
Prior to the injury, Segura was off to a hot start in his first season with the Mariners. The 27-year-old slashed .241/.391/.462 with four home runs and an .852 OPS through his first 198 PA of the year. He joins a long list of injured players on Seattle’s roster, including fellow shortstop Shawn O'Malley, who isn’t expected back until August after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery last month.
Without Segura, the Mariners are expected to utilize Taylor Motter at short for the time being. Minor league infielder Tyler Smith was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and made his big league debut at second base, but could shoulder some shortstop duties with Motter over the coming weeks as well.
The Dodgers acquired Twins’ lefty reliever Jason Wheeler for cash considerations, the team announced on Friday. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers shifted third baseman Rob Segedin to the 60-day disabled list to clear space for Wheeler on the 40-man roster. The rookie southpaw was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he’s expected to help balance out a predominantly right-handed pitching staff alongside fellow left-handers Justin Marks, Patrick Schuster and Julio Urias.
Wheeler, 26, made his major league debut with the Twins in May. He distributed six hits, five runs and four walks over three innings and was designated for assignment after the Twins took back-to-back losses against the Astros. Prior to the lefty’s call-up, his numbers looked fairly stable in Triple-A Rochester, where he pitched to a 4-1 record out of Rochester’s rotation and maintained a 4.50 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 through 44 innings.
While Wheeler has yet to prove himself at the major league level, his presence in Triple-A Oklahoma City will give the club some extra bullpen depth. Performance hasn’t been much of an issue for the Dodgers lately — according to FanGraphs, they currently rank first among all major league bullpens with a collective 4.2 fWAR and sit just behind the Indians with a 2.54 ERA.