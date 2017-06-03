Video: Miguel Cabrera records his 1,000th extra-base hit

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t the only one to cement a career milestone on Friday night. Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera took the White Sox to task, going 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI, the first time he’s recorded multiple extra-base hits this season.
In the second inning, Cabrera hit a hard line drive into left field for the 1,000th extra-base hit of his career, scoring Jose Iglesias and Nicholas Castellanos to put the Tigers up 5-0.
As if three hits weren’t enough, Cabrera tacked on another sac fly in the fifth, extending the Tigers’ lead to nine runs as they worked toward an eventual 15-5 finish. According to MLB.com’s Jordan Horrobin, the 34-year-old infielder’s two-double performance brought him within two doubles of 39th place on the all-time list, the spot currently occupied by Yankees’ legend Lou Gehrig. He’ll get another chance to make history on Saturday, when the Tigers play their second set against the White Sox at 4:10 PM ET.