Edinson Volquez pitches the first no-hitter of 2017

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

It’s been 408 days since a major league pitcher successfully completed a no-hit bid. On Saturday, Marlins’ hurler Edinson Volquez brought that streak to an end with his first career no-hitter against the Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old right-hander maintained a perfect game through four innings before issuing a walk to Jake Lamb to lead off the fifth inning. A few close plays nearly spoiled the no-no, including a controversial play in the fourth inning, when Paul Goldschmidt was called safe after evading a tag from Justin Bour at first base. Upon review, the call was overturned in the Marlins’ favor, gifting Volquez with his 12th out of the game.

More alarming was Volquez’s violent collision with Rey Fuentes in the first inning, which left both players shaken up and almost forced Volquez to make an early exit from the game.

Volquez allowed a second baserunner in the eighth inning, walking Chris Herrmann on five pitches moments before Brandon Drury hit into an inning-ending double play. In all other respects, Marlins’ No. 3 starter looked untouchable on the mound, striking out 10 of 27 batters and expending just 98 pitches to earn another rare distinction: the ‘Maddux’, a title reserved for those who toss a complete game shutout with 99 or fewer pitches.

With the gem, Volquez became the first Marlins pitcher to record a no-hitter since Henderson Alvarez‘s no-no against the Tigers in September 2013. According to MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro and Glenn Sattell, that was also the last time a pitcher of any MLB affiliation tossed a ‘Maddux’ no-hitter, as Alvarez needed just 99 pitches to complete the shutout.

Even more meaningful was Volquez’s motivation heading into the game. Hours before his start on Saturday evening, he posted a tribute to former teammate Yordano Ventura on Instagram. Ventura was killed in a car crash in late January and would have turned 26 years old on Saturday.

Miss you broth HBD to Ace Ventura one love



Giants sign Jerry Sands to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Veteran outfielder Jerry Sands picked up a minor league contract with the Giants on Saturday, per reports by SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo and Mike Ashmore of MyCentralJersey.com. The move comes on the heels of Justin Ruggiano‘s departure on Friday, when he was designated for assignment by the Giants to make room for Austin Slater.

Sands, 29, has not appeared for a major league team since his 24-game stint with the White Sox in 2016. He batted a cool .236/.276/.291 with one home run and a .567 OPS before getting outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte last June. In 2017, he signed on with the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League, slashing .319/.387/.688 with 13 home runs and a 1.074 OPS in 163 PA.

The Giants are hurting for outfield depth after losing Hunter Pence (hamstring strain), Mike Morse (concussion), Jarrett Parker (clavicle surgery) and Melvin Upton (thumb surgery) to injuries over the last several months. According to Ashmore, Sands is expected to fill out the roster in Double-A Richmond, but he could see a promotion to the big leagues if the Giants can’t keep their starters healthy.

Volquez throws no-hitter, Marlins top Diamondbacks 3-0

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez has thrown the sixth no-hitter in Miami Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday.

Volquez (2-7) struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays. He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

It’s the first no-hitter in the majors this season, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins’ Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez was nearly knocked out of the game after only three pitches, when he collided with Diamondback leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first and rolled his ankle.

“I thought I broke my ankle,” he kidded after the game.

The 33-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic stayed in, and wound up throwing the game of his life.

Volquez was one of the pitchers the Marlins brought in this past offseason in part to fill the void caused by the death of ace Jose Fernandez, who died in a boat crash last September. His first season in Miami started about as badly as possible; the Marlins lost eight of his first nine starts and Volquez dropped his first seven decisions.

Tied for the major league lead in losses going into Saturday, he was nearly perfect.

Nick Ahmed – who broke up a no-hit bid by Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson in the eighth inning one week earlier – led off the ninth for Arizona and struck out on four pitches. Pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso came up, and after falling behind 2-0 lead in the count, Volquez stopped for a moment, composed himself with a deep breath, and eventually got the strikeout on a 2-2 fastball.

That left it up to Owings, another pinch-hitter.

Strike one.

Strike two.

And then came a swing and a miss for strike three, one that got away from catcher J.T. Realmuto for a brief moment before he fired to Justin Bour at first to seal the no-hitter as the Marlins swarmed the field in celebration.

Bour had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton scored twice and Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna both had two hits. Miami gave Volquez two insurance runs in the eighth, though they were hardly needed.

Randall Delgado (1-1) gave up six hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona.

Volquez threw a one-hitter for San Diego against Houston on July 19, 2012 – the only blemish that night coming on a fourth-inning infield single by the Astros’ Matt Downs.

That was one of his rare flirtations with this kind of history. Another came in 2014, when he had a no-no bid for Pittsburgh snapped on a leadoff single in the seventh by Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco.

Other than that, this was uncharted waters.

Volquez is the epitome of a baseball journeyman. The Marlins are his seventh franchise in his 13 big-league seasons, and he came into Saturday with just a 90-86 career record.

He was an All-Star in 2008, when he went 17-6 with Cincinnati and was basically the lone bright spot for the Reds in what was a dismal season.

In 2015, Volquez helped Kansas City win the World Series crown. He started Game 1 on the same day his father died.

A trio of great plays in the Marlins’ infield kept the no-hit bid going in the fourth.

Second baseman Dee Gordon dove to his left to corral a hard grounder by Fuentes, getting the ball to first just in time.

David Peralta followed with a comebacker that Volquez – who was more facing second base than the plate at the time – somehow snared, starting the second out.

And then Paul Goldschmidt was called safe after shortstop JT Riddle fielded a high chopper but pulled first baseman Justin Bour off the bag with a high throw.

Bour, though, managed to reach back and slap a tag onto Goldschmidt’s hand. The play was reviewed and overturned, with the Marlins were so confident that replay would go their way that all eight fielders were basically a few steps from the dugout when the ruling came.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Arizona rested Owings (3 for his last 22, before the appearance in the ninth) and LF Yasmany Tomas (3 for his last 25). OF Gregor Blanco (thumb) was out of the lineup for a second straight day, and the Diamondbacks said RHP Braden Shipley will start in place of RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) on Sunday.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) has been taking ground balls and is continuing to work his way back, with the expectation remaining that he could return within two weeks. Saturday’s was the 24th game Prado has missed since getting hurt in early May.

BARK AT THE PARK

Fans could bring their dogs (and many did, since barking was heard all day throughout Marlins Park) to Saturday’s game, part of an event designed to support the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Pet adoption services were also on-site, and Riddle said he “almost left with a couple dogs.”

UP NEXT

Shipley (0-1, 6.75) makes his second start of the season for Arizona, against Miami’s Vance Worley (0-2, 4.50) in the series finale.