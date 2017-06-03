Getty Images

And That Happened: Friday’s Scores and Highlights

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

Here are the rest of Friday’s scores and highlights:

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2: A much-needed off day on Thursday appears to have done the Cubs some good. The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead on Dexter Fowler‘s leadoff home run, but were eclipsed by a two-RBI effort from Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant‘s 12th home run of the year. The win snapped a six-game skid for the Cubs, their longest of the season.

Giants 10, Phillies 0: Speaking of clubs who could use a break, the Giants picked up their first win after getting swept by the Nationals this week. Right-hander Ty Blach posted his first career complete game shutout, allowing seven hits and striking out four of 32 batters as the Phillies tried — and failed — to dig in at the plate. Blach’s efforts were backed by an electric offensive drive, propelled in large part by Denard Span‘s five-hit, three-run performance. Notwithstanding the Padres’ 8-5 win over the Rockies later that evening, the Giants are now tied with San Diego for fourth place in the NL West. Progress!

Orioles 3, Red Sox 2: Manny Machado may not have the hardest- or farthest-hit home run of the season, but he certainly has the most 460+ foot homers in 2017. The Orioles’ third baseman went yard again on Friday, recording his 11th blast of the year on a 465-foot whopper off of Boston right-hander Rick Porcello.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5: The Blue Jays are one game shy of returning to .500 after defeating the Yankees on Friday night. Josh Donaldson struck twice, recording his first multi-home run game since last August’s record-breaking three-homer outings against the Twins.

Not to be outdone, Yankees’ rookie outfielder Aaron Judge smashed his 18th long ball of the season, proving he hasn’t lost his magic touch after putting up 10 home runs in April.

Marlins 7, Diamondbacks 5: Move over, Mike Lowell… there’s a new RBI leader in town. Giancarlo Stanton mashed his 579th career RBI on Friday, bumping Lowell from the top spot on the franchise leaderboard. In true Giancarlo Stanton fashion, he delivered the record-setting RBI via home run:

The Marlins won handily, helped by a strong showing by the bullpen after starter Jose Ureña was chased out of the fifth inning. With the win, the Marlins are 7-3 over their last 10 games, good for fourth-best in the NL East.

Tigers 15, White Sox 5: The Tigers didn’t look like a third-place team on Friday, overpowering the White Sox with a 15-run spread. It was the second such game of the Tigers’ 2017 season, following a 19-run win against the Mariners in April. The last time they recorded two games with 15+ runs was back in 2013, going 17-2 against the Astros and 16-2 over the Royals.

Highlighting the Tigers’ efforts? Miguel Cabrera‘s 1,000th career extra-base hit, a two-run double that bounced over Melky Cabrera‘s head in the second inning.

Pirates 12, Mets 7: Rookie catcher Elias Diaz treated the Pirates to a game-winning, six-RBI effort during his emergency start on Friday, going 2-for-5 with a three-run double and three-run home run. The home run — a mammoth 419-foot shot crushed to left field — was the first of Diaz’s major league career.

Things still look tense in the Mets’ camp, as Matt Harvey failed to pitch out of the fifth inning yet again. He’s made it through six innings just once in his last seven outings, and pitched to some of his worst results against the Bucs after giving up six runs, four walks and five strikeouts through five frames.

Reds 3, Braves 2 (10 innings): The crowd at Great American Ball Park welcomed Braves’ second baseman Brandon Phillips back for the first time since his trade to Atlanta this offseason, and it was clear that there was great affection on both sides. Following the standing ovation for Phillips, however, the Reds got down to business. Mike Foltynewicz pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing just two walks and striking out a season-high 10 batters. Devin Mesoraco stepped up at the plate, delivering a leadoff home run in the tenth inning for his first career walk-off knock.

Phillips, meanwhile, went 0-for-5 against his former club, striking out twice and extending his hitless streak to three games.

Astros 7, Rangers 1: Carlos Correa doesn’t need to keep proving why he was named AL Player of the Month in May, but he seemed happy to do so against the Rangers this weekend. He broke through in the fifth inning and scored the first run of the game with a mammoth three-run homer off of Rangers’ right-hander Yu Darvish. The Astros returned for another big inning in the eighth, putting up a four-spot to secure their 39th win of the year and handing Dallas Keuchel his ninth win of 2017.

Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (12 innings): The Dodgers set all kinds of strikeout records during their extra-inning victory over the Brewers on Friday. Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 14 strikeouts, whiffing Cody Bellinger in the second inning for his 2,000th career strikeout.

Behind their ace, the Dodgers’ bullpen fanned another eight batters, bringing the club to a franchise-leading 26 strikeouts on the night. After striking out four of eight batters to record the win, closer Kenley Jansen now has 39 whiffs and zero walks in 22 innings — a major league record to start the season.

Royals 4, Indians 0: It’s been a long time since Jason Vargas has looked anything close to dominant on the mound, making his seventh career shutout all the sweeter during Friday’s opener against the Indians. Vargas crafted a complete game shutout for the first time since 2014, issuing seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts with a four-run backing from the Royals’ lineup. Fueling his win, too, were four double plays — the most he’d induced in a single start since 2012.

Nationals 13, Athletics 3: The Nationals are showing no signs of slowing down after earning their ninth win in 11 games. Stephen Strasburg led the charge through seven innings, holding the A’s to two runs and four hits and striking out seven of 28 batters. Opposing starter Andrew Triggs wasn’t so lucky. The right-hander was dinged for nine hits and six runs against a league-best offensive drive and exited in the fourth after expending 81 pitches.

Twins 11, Angels 5: The Twins had themselves a home run party on Friday, and Albert Pujols was definitely not invited. Joe Mauer got Minnesota on the board in the first inning with a two-run shot to left field, followed by a pair of two-RBI homers from Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler in the third. Pujols, on the other hand, is still marching down that #RoadTo600 after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a run-scoring double play.

Padres 8, Rockies 5: The last-place Padres have a five-game win streak now, thanks in part to their 13-14 record at home. They vaulted over the Rockies during Friday’s series opener, hammering Colorado starter German Marquez with a six-run comeback through the first five innings. Wil Myers sealed the win with a home run in the seventh, his 12th of the year. Put simply, baseball is weird.

Mariners 12, Rays 4: After taking an 89 MPH pitch to his left hand on Thursday, Nelson Cruz returned to the Mariners’ lineup in full force on Friday evening, going 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits and a walk. The rest of the Mariners followed suit, tagging the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi with five runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk and Taylor Motter‘s grand slam.

First baseman Danny Valencia was the star of the show, however, posting five RBI and coming one triple shy of the cycle en route to the Mariners’ 12-run finish.

Volquez throws no-hitter, Marlins top Diamondbacks 3-0

Associated PressJun 3, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez has thrown the sixth no-hitter in Miami Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday.

Volquez (2-7) struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays. He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

It’s the first no-hitter in the majors this season, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins’ Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez was nearly knocked out of the game after only three pitches, when he collided with Diamondback leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first and rolled his ankle.

“I thought I broke my ankle,” he kidded after the game.

The 33-year-old righty from the Dominican Republic stayed in, and wound up throwing the game of his life.

Volquez was one of the pitchers the Marlins brought in this past offseason in part to fill the void caused by the death of ace Jose Fernandez, who died in a boat crash last September. His first season in Miami started about as badly as possible; the Marlins lost eight of his first nine starts and Volquez dropped his first seven decisions.

Tied for the major league lead in losses going into Saturday, he was nearly perfect.

Nick Ahmed – who broke up a no-hit bid by Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson in the eighth inning one week earlier – led off the ninth for Arizona and struck out on four pitches. Pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso came up, and after falling behind 2-0 lead in the count, Volquez stopped for a moment, composed himself with a deep breath, and eventually got the strikeout on a 2-2 fastball.

That left it up to Owings, another pinch-hitter.

Strike one.

Strike two.

And then came a swing and a miss for strike three, one that got away from catcher J.T. Realmuto for a brief moment before he fired to Justin Bour at first to seal the no-hitter as the Marlins swarmed the field in celebration.

Bour had two hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton scored twice and Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna both had two hits. Miami gave Volquez two insurance runs in the eighth, though they were hardly needed.

Randall Delgado (1-1) gave up six hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona.

Volquez threw a one-hitter for San Diego against Houston on July 19, 2012 – the only blemish that night coming on a fourth-inning infield single by the Astros’ Matt Downs.

That was one of his rare flirtations with this kind of history. Another came in 2014, when he had a no-no bid for Pittsburgh snapped on a leadoff single in the seventh by Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco.

Other than that, this was uncharted waters.

Volquez is the epitome of a baseball journeyman. The Marlins are his seventh franchise in his 13 big-league seasons, and he came into Saturday with just a 90-86 career record.

He was an All-Star in 2008, when he went 17-6 with Cincinnati and was basically the lone bright spot for the Reds in what was a dismal season.

In 2015, Volquez helped Kansas City win the World Series crown. He started Game 1 on the same day his father died.

A trio of great plays in the Marlins’ infield kept the no-hit bid going in the fourth.

Second baseman Dee Gordon dove to his left to corral a hard grounder by Fuentes, getting the ball to first just in time.

David Peralta followed with a comebacker that Volquez – who was more facing second base than the plate at the time – somehow snared, starting the second out.

And then Paul Goldschmidt was called safe after shortstop JT Riddle fielded a high chopper but pulled first baseman Justin Bour off the bag with a high throw.

Bour, though, managed to reach back and slap a tag onto Goldschmidt’s hand. The play was reviewed and overturned, with the Marlins were so confident that replay would go their way that all eight fielders were basically a few steps from the dugout when the ruling came.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Arizona rested Owings (3 for his last 22, before the appearance in the ninth) and LF Yasmany Tomas (3 for his last 25). OF Gregor Blanco (thumb) was out of the lineup for a second straight day, and the Diamondbacks said RHP Braden Shipley will start in place of RHP Taijuan Walker (blister) on Sunday.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) has been taking ground balls and is continuing to work his way back, with the expectation remaining that he could return within two weeks. Saturday’s was the 24th game Prado has missed since getting hurt in early May.

BARK AT THE PARK

Fans could bring their dogs (and many did, since barking was heard all day throughout Marlins Park) to Saturday’s game, part of an event designed to support the Humane Society of Greater Miami. Pet adoption services were also on-site, and Riddle said he “almost left with a couple dogs.”

UP NEXT

Shipley (0-1, 6.75) makes his second start of the season for Arizona, against Miami’s Vance Worley (0-2, 4.50) in the series finale.

Watch: Jon Lester picks off a runner for the first time since 2015

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Call it the yips, call it nerves, a mental block or control issues. One thing is clear: When Cubs’ left-hander Jon Lester isn’t throwing at the strike zone, he looks completely lost. Routine plays to first base often end up missing their mark, and when it comes to pickoff attempts — well, he gave those up a while ago.

Saturday was different. With two outs in the fifth inning, Lester walked the Cardinals’ Tommy Pham and had started pitching to Stephen Piscotty when Pham took a generous lead off the bag. There was no stealth in Lester’s game — he turned slowly and lobbed the ball at Anthony Rizzo, who caught Pham off the base — but after two years without successfully executing a single pickoff throw, maybe he didn’t need it.

According to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat, it was Lester’s first pickoff move since September 2015, and just the 27th of his 12-year career. Watch the full play unfold below: