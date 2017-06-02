The Royals have released Bobby Parnell

The Kansas City Royals have released righty reliever Bobby Parnell.
Parnell actually opted out of his minor league deal and asked for his release when it became clear that he had no spot in the big league bullpen for the Royals. This after he posted a 4.71 ERA and a 17/13 K/BB ratio over 21 relief innings for Triple-A Omaha.
Parnell was once a dominant reliever with the Mets, but he spent nearly two years recovering from Tommy John surgery before an uninspiring six-game stint with the Tigers last year. He was last effective in 2013. Unfortunately, he’s a reminder that while Tommy John surgery has become almost routine, not everyone comes back from it as good as new.
Earlier this week we told you about West Michigan Whitecaps reliever Eduardo Jimenez, who came onto an on-field brawl with a baseball in his hand and flung it into the scrum. At the time we suspected that he’d get a hefty suspension. Yep, he did. MLive.com reports that he has received a 30-game suspension.
That’s a bit more than Hunter Strickland got for throwing at Bryce Harper. I’m guessing that Jimenez didn’t reach 98 m.p.h. with his throw, though.
Angels reliever Huston Streethas experienced a setback in his rehab from a lat strain. The culprit:right triceps tightness. He was nearing a return from the disabled list but now his rehab assignment has been paused as he recovers from his latest ailment.
Street, who was put on the shelf early in spring training, is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22.1 innings with the Angels.
Bud Norris is closing for the Angels. He’ll likely continue to do so for a long, long time.