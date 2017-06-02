Red Sox to place Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Red Sox have an injury to a starting pitcher.
The latest man to go down is Eduardo Rodriguez who, according to Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald, is going to be placed on the 10-day disabled list. Rodriguez slipped while getting ready for yesterday’s outing. Then he went and gave up seven runs and allowed four homers over five and two-thirds innings against the Orioles. Today he’s experiencing knee discomfort. Between that and his results last night something wasn’t right and now he’ll be given a minimum of ten days to fix it.
On the season Rodriguez is 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 games, ten of which were starts. He has a K/BB ratio of 65/21 in 61 innings.
This afternoon Dexter Fowler made his first visit back to Wrigley Field since he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. He was given a warm welcome. He was also given his World Series ring.
Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward presented the ring to Fowler during a pregame ceremony with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looking on. Then, a few minutes later, Fowler smacked a home run on the game’s sixth pitch. That was given a warmer response from the Wrigley Field crowd than most opposing player homers, but a fan threw the ball back on the field all the same.
Fandom is fandom.
Fowler hit .276 with 13 homers and a .393 on-base percentage in 125 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and, of course, helping the Cubs win the World Series. Then he went to their arch rivals on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Business is business.
Major League Baseball has announced its May award winners. They are as follows:
Players of the Month
Pitchers of the Month
Rookies of the Month
Relievers of the Month
Correa batted .386 (39-for-101) with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in May. Blackmon hit .359 (42-for-117) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 29 RBI and stole three bases.
McCullers compiled a 4-0 record with a 0.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched in six starts. Wood went 5-0 with a 1.27 ERA and K/BB ratio of 41/7 in 28.1 innings across six starts.
Judge batted .347 (33-for-95) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 walks and three stolen bases. This is his second straight Rookie of the Month Award. Bellinger hit .245 (26-for-106) with 22 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks and a stolen base.
Kimbrel was 7-for-7 in save opportunities in May, striking out 25 opposing batters in 12.2 innings of work. He has not allowed a hit to opposing batters over their last 31 plate appearances. Holland was 8-for-8 in save opportunities. It was his second consecutive NL Reliever of the Month Award.