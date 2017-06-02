Getty Images

Phillies’ Ben Lively will make his major league debut on Saturday

By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2017, 11:36 PM EDT

Phillies’ right-hander Ben Lively is scheduled for his first big league start on Saturday, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The club appears to be hurting for rotation depth, contrary to general manager Matt Klentak’s recent comments, with all five starters currently pitching above a 5.00 ERA and Vince Velasquez landing on the 10-day disabled list with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The nail in the coffin? Jerad Eickhoff lasted just 2 2/3 innings during Friday’s series opener against the Giants, sinking the Phillies 10-0 and handing Giants’ starter Ty Blach his first career complete game shutout. Klentak chalked up the team’s struggles to the “growing pains” of the rebuilding process, telling reporters he was content to wait another year before reassessing the organization’s pitching depth. In the meantime, there’s no denying that Lively’s presence on the mound on Saturday could bring a much-needed breath of fresh air to the last-place Phillies.

Lively, 25, was initially recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in April to serve as emergency bullpen depth during Pat Neshek‘s absence, but was not utilized in a game during his brief stay in the majors. He’s pitched to a strong 2.40 ERA through 56 1/3 innings in Triple-A this spring, going 6-1 in nine starts with a 1.1 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9.

Video: Miguel Cabrera records his 1,000th extra-base hit

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t the only one to cement a career milestone on Friday night. Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera took the White Sox to task, going 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI, the first time he’s recorded multiple extra-base hits this season.

In the second inning, Cabrera hit a hard line drive into left field for the 1,000th extra-base hit of his career, scoring Jose Iglesias and Nicholas Castellanos to put the Tigers up 5-0.

As if three hits weren’t enough, Cabrera tacked on another sac fly in the fifth, extending the Tigers’ lead to nine runs as they worked toward an eventual 15-5 finish. According to MLB.com’s Jordan Horrobin, the 34-year-old infielder’s two-double performance brought him within two doubles of 39th place on the all-time list, the spot currently occupied by Yankees’ legend Lou Gehrig. He’ll get another chance to make history on Saturday, when the Tigers play their second set against the White Sox at 4:10 PM ET.

Clayton Kershaw reaches career milestone with 2,000 strikeouts

By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

For those who have gotten distracted by Chris Sale‘s remarkable strikeout streak or the one-two punch of Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, Clayton Kershaw is here to reclaim the spotlight. The Dodgers’ ace set down 14 strikeouts against the Brewers on Friday night, the fourth of which marked the 2,000th whiff of his 10-year career.

That’s spectacular for any pitcher, let alone one who is nine months shy of 30 years old. It’s fast, too — so fast, in fact, that Elias Sports Bureau lists only two major league hurlers who have recorded 2,000 strikeouts faster than Kershaw: Randy Johnson (1,734 innings) and Pedro Martinez (1,715 1/3 innings). By comparison, Kershaw did it in 1,836 innings.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts praised Kershaw’s precision and focus en route to the 2,000-strikeout record, while hinting that No. 3,000 might come even faster. Via MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick:

Not only does he care about the big picture, but he stays so micro-focused on today. When it’s all said and done, I’m sure 2,000 will be a lot closer to 3,000. He’s a great pitcher and for me to be a part of his journey is great.

Hitting that 3,000-mark might still be far off, but he’ll need just 214 more strikeouts to tie Sandy Koufax for third-most in franchise history and 696 to eclipse franchise strikeout leader Don Sutton.

If the southpaw hasn’t looked like his usual self lately, that’s partly because the bar is set so high. He’s coming down from a season in which he posted a 1.69 ERA, the lowest of his career, paired with an 0.7 BB/9 and 10.4 SO/9 over 149 innings. Through the first two months of the 2017 season, his 1.9 fWAR is the sixth-best among major league starters, while his 2.37 ERA (entering Friday’s game) ranks fourth alongside the White Sox’ Derek Holland.