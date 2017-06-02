Minor leaguer who threw a ball into a brawl suspended 30 games

Earlier this week we told you about West Michigan Whitecaps reliever Eduardo Jimenez, who came onto an on-field brawl with a baseball in his hand and flung it into the scrum. At the time we suspected that he’d get a hefty suspension. Yep, he did. MLive.com reports that he has received a 30-game suspension.
That’s a bit more than Hunter Strickland got for throwing at Bryce Harper. I’m guessing that Jimenez didn’t reach 98 m.p.h. with his throw, though.
Angels reliever Huston Streethas experienced a setback in his rehab from a lat strain. The culprit:right triceps tightness. He was nearing a return from the disabled list but now his rehab assignment has been paused as he recovers from his latest ailment.
Street, who was put on the shelf early in spring training, is no stranger to the disabled list. He missed two months of the 2016 season after undergoing knee surgery and has spent part of every major league season rehabbing various leg, elbow and shoulder ailments. Last year, beset by an oblique strain, hamstring cramp and chronic medial knee pain, he delivered a career-worst 6.45 ERA, 4.8 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 over just 22.1 innings with the Angels.
Bud Norris is closing for the Angels. He’ll likely continue to do so for a long, long time.
Last year Sam Dyson saved 38 games for the Rangers while posting a 2.43 ERA across 70.1 innings. So far this year he has posted a 10.80 ERA while walking 12, striking out only 7 and allowing six homers in a mere 16.2 innings. Now he’s about to be dumped by his club:
Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers. Jose Leclerc will come off DL to take Dyson’s place.
The Rangers have several days to trade or release Dyson, and they will reportedly try to find a trading partner. It’s not crazy to think that someone will bite given how recently Dyson was effective. Relievers certainly have their ups and downs. Any interested clubs will certainly scrutinize his medicals closely, though, given how quickly and unexpectedly he has cratered.
Dyson makes $3.52 million this year, about $2.4 million of which is still owed.