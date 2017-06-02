Dexter Fowler gets his World Series ring, hits a homer in return to Wrigley

This afternoon Dexter Fowler made his first visit back to Wrigley Field since he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. He was given a warm welcome. He was also given his World Series ring.

Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward presented the ring to Fowler during a pregame ceremony with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looking on. Then, a few minutes later, Fowler smacked a home run on the game’s sixth pitch. That was given a warmer response from the Wrigley Field crowd than most opposing player homers, but a fan threw the ball back on the field all the same.

Fandom is fandom.

Fowler hit .276 with 13 homers and a .393 on-base percentage in 125 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and, of course, helping the Cubs win the World Series. Then he went to their arch rivals on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Business is business.

