Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw reaches career milestone with 2,000 strikeouts

Leave a comment
By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

For those who have gotten distracted by Chris Sale‘s remarkable strikeout streak or the one-two punch of Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, Clayton Kershaw is here to reclaim the spotlight. The Dodgers’ ace set down 14 strikeouts against the Brewers on Friday night, the fourth of which marked the 2,000th whiff of his 10-year career.

That’s spectacular for any pitcher, let alone one who is nine months shy of 30 years old. It’s fast, too — so fast, in fact, that Elias Sports Bureau lists only two major league hurlers who have recorded 2,000 strikeouts faster than Kershaw: Randy Johnson (1,734 innings) and Pedro Martinez (1,715 1/3 innings). By comparison, Kershaw did it in 1,836 innings.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts praised Kershaw’s precision and focus en route to the 2,000-strikeout record, while hinting that No. 3,000 might come even faster. Via MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick:

Not only does he care about the big picture, but he stays so micro-focused on today. When it’s all said and done, I’m sure 2,000 will be a lot closer to 3,000. He’s a great pitcher and for me to be a part of his journey is great.

Hitting that 3,000-mark might still be far off, but he’ll need just 214 more strikeouts to tie Sandy Koufax for third-most in franchise history and 696 to eclipse franchise strikeout leader Don Sutton.

If the southpaw hasn’t looked like his usual self lately, that’s partly because the bar is set so high. He’s coming down from a season in which he posted a 1.69 ERA, the lowest of his career, paired with an 0.7 BB/9 and 10.4 SO/9 over 149 innings. Through the first two months of the 2017 season, his 1.9 fWAR is the sixth-best among major league starters, while his 2.37 ERA (entering Friday’s game) ranks fourth alongside the White Sox’ Derek Holland.

Brandon Phillips: “I’m always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati”

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

It’s been over three months since Braves’ second baseman Brandon Phillips ended his 11-year run with the Reds, and he was all smiles on his return to Great American Ball Park on Friday. He tipped his cap for a standing ovation, then struck out swinging on four pitches from Cincinnati right-hander Bronson Arroyo.

Prior to the game, the 35-year-old infielder had a lot to say about his tenure with the Reds, admitting several times that he wished he still had a full-time role with his former club.

“There’s a lot of players that left before I did, and they did a great job here, too,” Phillips told Derek Forrest of WLWT.com. “Some things come to an end, and I wish I was still a Redleg, but I’m happy to play home for the Braves. I’m happy to be where I’m at.”

It’s evident that Phillips still has a great affection for the city and its ball club, citing his properties in Fort Thomas and Covington as proof that he’ll always have a soft spot for his former major league home. If one thing’s still bothering him, however, it’s Scooter Gennett‘s jersey number. While Phillips wasn’t the first one to wear No. 4 — that honor belonged to Harvey Hendrick of the 1932 Reds — he was the only one to wear it for more than a decade.

“I still can’t believe that No. 4… that someone’s wearing my number,” the infielder said. “I think that’s like a slap in my face, too, but it is what it is.”

“I’m wearing Cincinnati on my chest and I’m always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati.”

Watch Phillips’ full comments below:

Angels to sign Michael Bourn to a minor league deal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

The Angels are expected to sign free agent center fielder Michael Bourn to a minor league deal, per a report by SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Bourn will be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he’ll come alongside a core of outfielders that includes Forrestt Allday, Ramon Flores and Bo Way.

Bourn, 34, was last seen with the Orioles earlier this season. He batted .220/.373/.317 through 11 games for Triple-A Norfolk before opting for free agency in May. His minor league contract followed a fairly successful major league run with the Orioles and Diamondbacks in 2016, during which he slashed a collective .264/.314/.371 with 24 extra base hits and 15 stolen bases in 413 PA.

With both Mike Trout (torn UCL in left thumb) and Cameron Maybin (left oblique contusion) on the disabled list, the Angels are looking to replenish their outfield reserves. While Bourn awaits his next major league stint, veteran outfielders Shane Robinson and Eric Young Jr. will provide the big league club with some immediate relief as the Angels prepare for the next 6-8 weeks without their MVP center fielder.