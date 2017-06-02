Carlos Correa, Charlie Blackmon are MLB’s Players of the Month

Major League Baseball has announced its May award winners. They are as follows:

Players of the Month

AL – Carlos Correa, HOU

NL – Charlie Blackmon, COL

Pitchers of the Month

AL – Lance McCullers Jr., HOU

NL – Alex Wood, LAD

Rookies of the Month

AL – Aaron Judge, NYY

NL – Cody Bellinger, LAD

Relievers of the Month

AL – Craig Kimbrel, BOS

NL – Greg Holland, COL

Correa batted .386 (39-for-101) with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in May. Blackmon hit .359 (42-for-117) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 29 RBI and stole three bases.

McCullers compiled a 4-0 record with a 0.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched in six starts. Wood went 5-0 with a 1.27 ERA and K/BB ratio of 41/7 in 28.1 innings across six starts.

Judge batted .347 (33-for-95) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 walks and three stolen bases. This is his second straight Rookie of the Month Award. Bellinger hit .245 (26-for-106) with 22 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks and a stolen base.

Kimbrel was 7-for-7 in save opportunities in May, striking out 25 opposing batters in 12.2 innings of work. He has not allowed a hit to opposing batters over their last 31 plate appearances. Holland was 8-for-8 in save opportunities. It was his second consecutive NL Reliever of the Month Award.

