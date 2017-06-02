Braves designate Emilio Bonafacio for assignment

The Braves shook up their roster a bit today by designating utilityman Emilio Bonafacio for assignment and optioning infielder Jace Peterson and right hander Matt Wisler to Triple-A. To fill their spots on the 25-man they called up infielder Johan Camargo and activated lefty Eric O’Flaherty and third baseman Adonis Garcia from the DL.
The Garcia/O’Flaherty moves were expected. The Bonifacio DFA was somewhat surprising given that the Braves have put up with low production from him for some time. Indeed, he seemed like one of those guys teams just keep around despite their offensive futility due to their defensive flexibility. Thing is, defensive versatility is not the same as defensive proficiency and no teams are likely to put up with the .171/.210/.211 line Bonifacio has sported for the Braves over the last two seasons.
As for Garcia: his being called up while his replacement at third, Rio Ruiz, remains with the team is somewhat interesting. Ruiz is not a good defender but he’s younger than Garcia and it would seem that the Braves just want to get a longer look at him in the bigs. The lefty Ruiz and righty Garcia will likely split time in a platoon going forward.
This afternoon Dexter Fowler made his first visit back to Wrigley Field since he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. He was given a warm welcome. He was also given his World Series ring.
Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward presented the ring to Fowler during a pregame ceremony with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looking on. Then, a few minutes later, Fowler smacked a home run on the game’s sixth pitch. That was given a warmer response from the Wrigley Field crowd than most opposing player homers, but a fan threw the ball back on the field all the same.
Fandom is fandom.
Fowler hit .276 with 13 homers and a .393 on-base percentage in 125 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and, of course, helping the Cubs win the World Series. Then he went to their arch rivals on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Business is business.
Major League Baseball has announced its May award winners. They are as follows:
Players of the Month
Pitchers of the Month
Rookies of the Month
Relievers of the Month
Correa batted .386 (39-for-101) with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in May. Blackmon hit .359 (42-for-117) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 29 RBI and stole three bases.
McCullers compiled a 4-0 record with a 0.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched in six starts. Wood went 5-0 with a 1.27 ERA and K/BB ratio of 41/7 in 28.1 innings across six starts.
Judge batted .347 (33-for-95) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 walks and three stolen bases. This is his second straight Rookie of the Month Award. Bellinger hit .245 (26-for-106) with 22 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks and a stolen base.
Kimbrel was 7-for-7 in save opportunities in May, striking out 25 opposing batters in 12.2 innings of work. He has not allowed a hit to opposing batters over their last 31 plate appearances. Holland was 8-for-8 in save opportunities. It was his second consecutive NL Reliever of the Month Award.