Brandon Phillips: “I’m always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati”

It’s been over three months since Braves’ second baseman Brandon Phillips ended his 11-year run with the Reds, and he was all smiles on his return to Great American Ball Park on Friday. He tipped his cap for a standing ovation, then struck out swinging on four pitches from Cincinnati right-hander Bronson Arroyo.
Prior to the game, the 35-year-old infielder had a lot to say about his tenure with the Reds, admitting several times that he wished he still had a full-time role with his former club.
“There’s a lot of players that left before I did, and they did a great job here, too,” Phillips told Derek Forrest of WLWT.com. “Some things come to an end, and I wish I was still a Redleg, but I’m happy to play home for the Braves. I’m happy to be where I’m at.”
It’s evident that Phillips still has a great affection for the city and its ball club, citing his properties in Fort Thomas and Covington as proof that he’ll always have a soft spot for his former major league home. If one thing’s still bothering him, however, it’s Scooter Gennett‘s jersey number. While Phillips wasn’t the first one to wear No. 4 — that honor belonged to Harvey Hendrick of the 1932 Reds — he was the only one to wear it for more than a decade.
“I still can’t believe that No. 4… that someone’s wearing my number,” the infielder said. “I think that’s like a slap in my face, too, but it is what it is.”
“I’m wearing Cincinnati on my chest and I’m always gonna be Mr. Cincinnati.”
Watch Phillips’ full comments below:
The Angels are expected to sign free agent center fielder Michael Bourn to a minor league deal, per a report by SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Bourn will be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he’ll come alongside a core of outfielders that includes Forrestt Allday, Ramon Flores and Bo Way.
Bourn, 34, was last seen with the Orioles earlier this season. He batted .220/.373/.317 through 11 games for Triple-A Norfolk before opting for free agency in May. His minor league contract followed a fairly successful major league run with the Orioles and Diamondbacks in 2016, during which he slashed a collective .264/.314/.371 with 24 extra base hits and 15 stolen bases in 413 PA.
With both Mike Trout (torn UCL in left thumb) and Cameron Maybin (left oblique contusion) on the disabled list, the Angels are looking to replenish their outfield reserves. While Bourn awaits his next major league stint, veteran outfielders Shane Robinson and Eric Young Jr. will provide the big league club with some immediate relief as the Angels prepare for the next 6-8 weeks without their MVP center fielder.
This afternoon Dexter Fowler made his first visit back to Wrigley Field since he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. He was given a warm welcome. He was also given his World Series ring.
Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward presented the ring to Fowler during a pregame ceremony with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looking on. Then, a few minutes later, Fowler smacked a home run on the game’s sixth pitch. That was given a warmer response from the Wrigley Field crowd than most opposing player homers, but a fan threw the ball back on the field all the same.
Fandom is fandom.
Fowler hit .276 with 13 homers and a .393 on-base percentage in 125 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and, of course, helping the Cubs win the World Series. Then he went to their arch rivals on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Business is business.