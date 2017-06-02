Angels to sign Michael Bourn to a minor league deal

The Angels are expected to sign free agent center fielder Michael Bourn to a minor league deal, per a report by SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Bourn will be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he’ll come alongside a core of outfielders that includes Forrestt Allday, Ramon Flores and Bo Way.
Bourn, 34, was last seen with the Orioles earlier this season. He batted .220/.373/.317 through 11 games for Triple-A Norfolk before opting for free agency in May. His minor league contract followed a fairly successful major league run with the Orioles and Diamondbacks in 2016, during which he slashed a collective .264/.314/.371 with 24 extra base hits and 15 stolen bases in 413 PA.
With both Mike Trout (torn UCL in left thumb) and Cameron Maybin (left oblique contusion) on the disabled list, the Angels are looking to replenish their outfield reserves. While Bourn awaits his next major league stint, veteran outfielders Shane Robinson and Eric Young Jr. will provide the big league club with some immediate relief as the Angels prepare for the next 6-8 weeks without their MVP center fielder.
This afternoon Dexter Fowler made his first visit back to Wrigley Field since he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason. He was given a warm welcome. He was also given his World Series ring.
Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward presented the ring to Fowler during a pregame ceremony with Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer looking on. Then, a few minutes later, Fowler smacked a home run on the game’s sixth pitch. That was given a warmer response from the Wrigley Field crowd than most opposing player homers, but a fan threw the ball back on the field all the same.
Fandom is fandom.
Fowler hit .276 with 13 homers and a .393 on-base percentage in 125 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time and, of course, helping the Cubs win the World Series. Then he went to their arch rivals on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Business is business.
Major League Baseball has announced its May award winners. They are as follows:
Players of the Month
Pitchers of the Month
Rookies of the Month
Relievers of the Month
Correa batted .386 (39-for-101) with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI in May. Blackmon hit .359 (42-for-117) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, five triples, six home runs, 29 RBI and stole three bases.
McCullers compiled a 4-0 record with a 0.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 36.1 innings pitched in six starts. Wood went 5-0 with a 1.27 ERA and K/BB ratio of 41/7 in 28.1 innings across six starts.
Judge batted .347 (33-for-95) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 walks and three stolen bases. This is his second straight Rookie of the Month Award. Bellinger hit .245 (26-for-106) with 22 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks and a stolen base.
Kimbrel was 7-for-7 in save opportunities in May, striking out 25 opposing batters in 12.2 innings of work. He has not allowed a hit to opposing batters over their last 31 plate appearances. Holland was 8-for-8 in save opportunities. It was his second consecutive NL Reliever of the Month Award.