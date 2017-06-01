Report: Orioles, Pedro Alvarez reach “temporary resolution”

Brewers slugger Eric Thames has been repeatedly called upon for a drug test this season. A large part of it has to do with the fact that he’s a player coming to the U.S. to play baseball from a foreign country (Korea). Another part of it, presumably, is that Thames got off to a roaring start, blasting 13 home runs in his first 31 games. John Lackey and Chris Bosio, in April, implied Thames used performance-enhancing drugs despite Thames having been tested repeatedly and having passed each of those tests.

Then Thames dealt with some soreness in his lower half and battled strep throat. As a result, between May 10 and May 30, Thames didn’t homer once and hit a meager .156 with just two extra-base hits in 59 plate appearances.

Thames busted out of his slump on Wednesday against the Mets, drilling a two-run home run off of Jacob deGrom in the first inning. He also doubled and walked twice in five trips to the plate. His reward? A “random” drug test, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. Thames found the situation funny but doesn’t believe that he’s being randomly selected.

Thames went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Thursday’s win over the Mets. There were no reports that Thames had to provide another sample after this particular contest.

