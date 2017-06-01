Report: Orioles, Pedro Alvarez reach “temporary resolution”

Orioles 1B/OF Pedro Alvarez has an opt-out clause in his minor league contract set for June 1. The Orioles and Alvarez have reached a “temporary resolution” to keep Alvarez at Triple-A Norfolk, Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball reports. Specifics of the “resolution” are not yet known.
Alvarez, 30, is hitting .223/.296/.456 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 230 plate appearances with Norfolk this season. He hasn’t appeared in the majors yet this season.
Last season, in 376 major league plate appearances with the Orioles, Alvarez hit .249/.322/.504 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI. While the Orioles’ bench this year hasn’t been anything to write home about, there isn’t much opportunity to give him regular, meaningful at-bats, which is why the Orioles have kept him at Triple-A.
Brewers slugger Eric Thames has been repeatedly called upon for a drug test this season. A large part of it has to do with the fact that he’s a player coming to the U.S. to play baseball from a foreign country (Korea). Another part of it, presumably, is that Thames got off to a roaring start, blasting 13 home runs in his first 31 games. John Lackey and Chris Bosio, in April, implied Thames used performance-enhancing drugs despite Thames having been tested repeatedly and having passed each of those tests.
Then Thames dealt with some soreness in his lower half and battled strep throat. As a result, between May 10 and May 30, Thames didn’t homer once and hit a meager .156 with just two extra-base hits in 59 plate appearances.
Thames busted out of his slump on Wednesday against the Mets, drilling a two-run home run off of Jacob deGrom in the first inning. He also doubled and walked twice in five trips to the plate. His reward? A “random” drug test, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. Thames found the situation funny but doesn’t believe that he’s being randomly selected.
Thames went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Thursday’s win over the Mets. There were no reports that Thames had to provide another sample after this particular contest.
Mariners shortstop Jean Segura left Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies after making the final out of the bottom of the fourth inning. Segura slid late into second base and appeared to jam his ankle.
Segura was 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting. Taylor Motter moved from left field to shortstop, Guillermo Heredia moved from center to left field, and Jarrod Dyson entered the game to play center. If Segura needs a stint on the disabled list, Motter will handle most of the playing time at shortstop.
DH Nelson Cruz was hit on the hand by an 89 MPH change-up from Kyle Freeland in the third inning. He stayed in the game but didn’t take his next at-bat in the fifth inning. Boog Powell pinch-hit for Cruz.
Segura entered Thursday’s action batting a league-leading .344 with an .858 OPS in 195 plate appearances. Cruz was hitting .279/.362/.519 with 12 home runs and an AL-best 42 RBI in 213 PA.
The Mariners should provide an update on the conditions of Segura and Cruz at some point this evening.