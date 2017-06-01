Masahiro Tanaka has been terrible

Yankees putative ace Masahiro Tanaka was lit up last night, surrendering seven runs on nine hits in five and two-thirds innings to the Orioles.
Such results are not exactly new for Tanaka in 2017, unfortunately. Indeed, this was the fourth time this season that Tanaka has given up six or more and at the moment he’s sitting at 5-5 with a 6.34 ERA in 11 starts. He’s given up 14 homers as well.
As the season began, the question facing the Yankees rotation was whether anyone besides Tanaka could be depended upon. Now he’s the weak link of a staff that has helped the first place Yankees go 30-20 in the early going. What gives? Is he hurt? Tanaka says no. Manager Joe Girardi says no as well, noting that Tanaka was sharp in his last start, dominating the Oakland A’s on May 26. If he was hurt, Girardi says, he’d be getting lit up all the time. This is merely wild inconsistency.
Pitchers do have ups and downs from time to time. It’s just that, until now, Tanaka’s hallmark has been his consistency. Now that’s gone and everyone is scratching their heads.
Hawk Harrelson is not everyone’s cup of tea. Most White Sox fans I know love him, but most non-White Sox fans find him to be . . . something less than tolerable. To each his own, I suppose.
But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, you’ll either be forced to live without Hawk or free of him forever following the 2018 season:
He’ll be on an abbreviated schedule next year, working only 20 games.
Hawk is 75 years-old now and has been working Sox games for over 30 years. The guy is entitled to some retired life. Maybe he can spend some time putting [the puck] on the [shuffle] board . . . yes!
Last night Mr. Met made an obscene gesture to some fans. You can watch it here if you (a) can handle an obscene gesture; and (b) are not in a place where you will get in trouble for laughing so hard coffee shoots out of your nose.
While one might say that this was merely an instance of life imitating art given how obscenely bad the Mets have played of late, the club did not take it that way. They have fired Mr. Met.
Or, more specifically, they have fired the man who was in the Mr. Met suit last night and who flipped the bird. That according to the Associated Press, who learned about it from a Mets official who was speaking on condition of anonymity. It’s against team policy, you see, for anyone but top officials to speak on mascot-obscenity-related matters.
It’s hard to figure that the guy who plays Mr. Met makes a ton of money in the gig. And now that he’s been fired, it’s hard to imagine that we will not hear a lot more from him as he attempts to cash in on his infamy. Indeed, expect the man behind the bird to show up on talk radio and stuff, telling his side of the story, pretty darn soon.
Good bless that man. I wish him nothing but the best of luck in his future endeavors.