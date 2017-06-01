Hawk Harrelson to retire after the 2018 season

Last night Mr. Met made an obscene gesture to some fans. You can watch it here if you (a) can handle an obscene gesture; and (b) are not in a place where you will get in trouble for laughing so hard coffee shoots out of your nose.

While one might say that this was merely an instance of life imitating art given how obscenely bad the Mets have played of late, the club did not take it that way. They have fired Mr. Met.

Or, more specifically, they have fired the man who was in the Mr. Met suit last night and who flipped the bird. That according to the Associated Press, who learned about it from a Mets official who was speaking on condition of anonymity. It’s against team policy, you see, for anyone but top officials to speak on mascot-obscenity-related matters.

It’s hard to figure that the guy who plays Mr. Met makes a ton of money in the gig. And now that he’s been fired, it’s hard to imagine that we will not hear a lot more from him as he attempts to cash in on his infamy. Indeed, expect the man behind the bird to show up on talk radio and stuff, telling his side of the story, pretty darn soon.

Good bless that man. I wish him nothing but the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Follow @craigcalcaterra