Corey Kluber dominant upon his return from the disabled list

Before today, Indians ace Corey Kluber had not pitched since May 2 due to back pain. He was activated today, however, and faced the Oakland A’s. He looked just fine, thanks.

Kluber struck out 10 over six innings, walked one and allowed only two hits in the Indians’ 8-0 shutout. Kluber needed just 77 pitches to get through those six, and if he hadn’t just been coming off the DL he certainly would’ve gone longer in the game.

Despite a mediocre month of May, the Indians are a half game up on the idle Twins in first place in the AL Central. Now that their Klubot is fully operational, the preseason favorites will look to create some space between them and their pursuers in the month of June.

