Corey Kluber dominant upon his return from the disabled list

Before today, Indians ace Corey Kluber had not pitched since May 2 due to back pain. He was activated today, however, and faced the Oakland A’s. He looked just fine, thanks.
Kluber struck out 10 over six innings, walked one and allowed only two hits in the Indians’ 8-0 shutout. Kluber needed just 77 pitches to get through those six, and if he hadn’t just been coming off the DL he certainly would’ve gone longer in the game.
Despite a mediocre month of May, the Indians are a half game up on the idle Twins in first place in the AL Central. Now that their Klubot is fully operational, the preseason favorites will look to create some space between them and their pursuers in the month of June.
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright is no slouch at the plate. The veteran came into Thursday’s start against the Dodgers with nine career home runs to his name. He made it into double-digits with a two-run home run off of opposing starter Brandon McCarthy in the bottom of the second inning, breaking a scoreless tie.
According to Baseball Reference, Wainwright is the 45th pitcher in baseball history to hit double-digit home runs in his career. Among pitchers whose careers started this millennium, Wainwright is only the fourth pitcher with double-digit homers, joining Madison Bumgarner (16), Yovani Gallardo (12), and Carlos Zambrano (24).
Wainwright was also dealing on the mound. He tossed six shutout innings, giving up four hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts on 101 pitches.
The Mets have had a rough go of it lately. Injury. Controversy. Bad play. A mascot flipping off the hometown fans, launching a million jokes. Now you can add something else to the mix: a batboy interfering with one of their fielders.
It happened in the top of the fourth inning of this afternoon’s Brewers-Mets tilt. Already trailing 2-0, the Mets allowed the Brewers to load the bases with one out. Eric Sogard came to the plate and, mercifully, hit a pop foul that stayed on the field of play. Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores ranged over to get it but . . . this happened:
Yep, the Brewers’ bat boy — who, if usual custom holds, is actually employed by the home team Mets — slammed into him, preventing him from catching the ball. The umpires originally called interference, which would’ve meant that Sogard was out, but they then reversed themselves as interference calls require intentional conduct and the bat boy seemed to be acting accidentally. Terry Collins went ballistic over the call and got ejected.
Luckily for the Mets, the play did not come back to haunt them as Sogard hit into a double play.
Still: if that play was going to happen to anyone, it was going to be the Mets.