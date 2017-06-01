Batboy interferes with Mets’ Wilmer Flores’ play on a foul ball

The Mets have had a rough go of it lately. Injury. Controversy. Bad play. A mascot flipping off the hometown fans, launching a million jokes. Now you can add something else to the mix: a batboy interfering with one of their fielders.

It happened in the top of the fourth inning of this afternoon’s Brewers-Mets tilt. Already trailing 2-0, the Mets allowed the Brewers to load the bases with one out. Eric Sogard came to the plate and, mercifully, hit a pop foul that stayed on the field of play. Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores ranged over to get it but . . . this happened:

Milwaukee batboy bet the Brewers to beat the Mets today. pic.twitter.com/RQYTYWzUWG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2017

Yep, the Brewers’ bat boy — who, if usual custom holds, is actually employed by the home team Mets — slammed into him, preventing him from catching the ball. The umpires originally called interference, which would’ve meant that Sogard was out, but they then reversed themselves as interference calls require intentional conduct and the bat boy seemed to be acting accidentally. Terry Collins went ballistic over the call and got ejected.

Luckily for the Mets, the play did not come back to haunt them as Sogard hit into a double play.

Still: if that play was going to happen to anyone, it was going to be the Mets.

