Baseball continues its record home run pace

There were 1,060 home runs hit in the month of May. That makes for the second-highest total for a single month in the history of Major League Baseball. The record was 1,069 in May of 2000.
But baseball wasn’t just homer happy in May. As our Matthew Pouliot noted this afternoon, we continue to be on a record pace for homers overall. Indeed, we’re on pace to shatter the existing home run record:
The why of it all is still up in the air. Some combination of upper-cut swinging and the decision by hitters to eschew compact, strikeout-avoiding swings when behind in the count likely explains a lot. As it is, we don’t have any guys hitting 60 or 70 like we did 15 years ago. We have a TON of guys who hit 20, though. It’s a league-wide thing, not just the work of some freakish sluggers.
The Mets have had a rough go of it lately. Injury. Controversy. Bad play. A mascot flipping off the hometown fans, launching a million jokes. Now you can add something else to the mix: a batboy interfering with one of their fielders.
It happened in the top of the fourth inning of this afternoon’s Brewers-Mets tilt. Already trailing 2-0, the Mets allowed the Brewers to load the bases with one out. Eric Sogard came to the plate and, mercifully, hit a pop foul that stayed on the field of play. Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores ranged over to get it but . . . this happened:
Yep, the Brewers’ bat boy — who, if usual custom holds, is actually employed by the home team Mets — slammed into him, preventing him from catching the ball. The umpires originally called interference, which would’ve meant that Sogard was out, but they then reversed themselves as interference calls require intentional conduct and the bat boy seemed to be acting accidentally. Terry Collins went ballistic over the call and got ejected.
Luckily for the Mets, the play did not come back to haunt them as Sogard hit into a double play.
Still: if that play was going to happen to anyone, it was going to be the Mets.
Hawk Harrelson is not everyone’s cup of tea. Most White Sox fans I know love him, but most non-White Sox fans find him to be . . . something less than tolerable. To each his own, I suppose.
But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, you’ll either be forced to live without Hawk or free of him forever following the 2018 season:
He’ll be on an abbreviated schedule next year, working only 20 games.
Hawk is 75 years-old now and has been working Sox games for over 30 years. The guy is entitled to some retired life. Maybe he can spend some time putting [the puck] on the [shuffle] board . . . yes!