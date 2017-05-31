Wilson Ramos is rehabbing and could be back in action soon

Wilson Ramos was in the midst of a career year in 2016 before his late September ACL injury. He was batting .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI in 523 plate appearances and, had he not suffered his injury, he could’ve been looking at a deal worth as much as $40-50 million. He lost out on that opportunity, however and ended up signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Rays, which will pay him about twice as much in 2018 than it will in 2017.
The financial hit aside, Ramos is working his way back. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double during an extended spring training game yesterday. He’s also been catching live batting practice sessions this week at the Rays’ spring training complex.
Ramos should be slated for a minor league rehab assignment soon and could make his debut for the Rays around the middle of June.
This is not earth shattering or anything given that we’re not even into June yet, but it’s certainly interesting to see, as noted by Michael Salfino of Five Thirty Eight, that the National League is outhitting the American League so far this season.
The NL has only outhit the AL over the course of a full season once since the advent of the designated hitter. But, as Salfino notes, it’s not, as one might assume, because NL pitchers are suddenly hitting better, closing the gap.
You’ll have to read his article to find out why the NL has closed the gap. And why it does not, necessarily, speak ill of the AL.
Albert Pujols has been in his decline phase for a couple of years now. Almost all Hall of Famers experience this, of course, and eventually we’ll sort of forget that it happened. For now, though, it’s having the odd effect of making us forget, at least somewhat, of how bad, bad a man he has been over the course of his 17-year big league career.
But you don’t get to the milestones Pujols is reaching these days without being a bad, bad man. Last night, for example, he hit his 599th career homer. He also went 2-for-4, which brings him to 2,873 hits for his career, tying him with Babe Ruth on the all-time list.
Topping 600 — he’ll be the ninth player to do so — may not take too long, either, as Pujols has been hot lately, having hit homers in back-to-back games and in three of his past five outings.
Barring injury, Pujols should pass Sammy Sosa and Jim Thome before the end of the season to reach seventh on the all-time list. Next year he’ll have a good shot to pass Ken Griffey, Jr. Given that he’s under contract through 2021, Willie Mays is within reach as well, even as he declines.