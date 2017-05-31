Wilson Ramos is rehabbing and could be back in action soon

Wilson Ramos was in the midst of a career year in 2016 before his late September ACL injury. He was batting .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI in 523 plate appearances and, had he not suffered his injury, he could’ve been looking at a deal worth as much as $40-50 million. He lost out on that opportunity, however and ended up signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Rays, which will pay him about twice as much in 2018 than it will in 2017.

The financial hit aside, Ramos is working his way back. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double during an extended spring training game yesterday. He’s also been catching live batting practice sessions this week at the Rays’ spring training complex.

Ramos should be slated for a minor league rehab assignment soon and could make his debut for the Rays around the middle of June.

