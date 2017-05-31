The NL is outhitting the AL this year. That’s not normal.

This is not earth shattering or anything given that we’re not even into June yet, but it’s certainly interesting to see, as noted by Michael Salfino of Five Thirty Eight, that the National League is outhitting the American League so far this season.

The NL has only outhit the AL over the course of a full season once since the advent of the designated hitter. But, as Salfino notes, it’s not, as one might assume, because NL pitchers are suddenly hitting better, closing the gap.

You’ll have to read his article to find out why the NL has closed the gap. And why it does not, necessarily, speak ill of the AL.

