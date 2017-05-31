Robert Andino suspended 50 games for testing positive for Amphetamine

Orioles minor league infielder Robert Andino has been suspended 50 games for testing positive for Amphetamine, SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports.
Andino, 33, has spent his 2017 season with Triple-A Norfolk. He’s currently hitting .234/.282/.375 in 206 plate appearances. For a couple of years back in 2011-12, Andino was a regular on the Orioles’ 25-man roster. While he didn’t hit much, his versatility was often of value to the team.
Andino played in 13 games at the majors with the Marlins last season, his first MLB action since 2013. Now with a looming 50-game suspension, Andino’s path back to the majors has gotten tougher.
The first-place Astros trounced the first-place Twins on Wednesday by a 17-6 score, completing a sweep in the first leg of the team’s 10-game road trip. DH George Springer had quite a day, batting 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a pair of walks with four runs scored.
One of those home runs was a 473-foot solo shot to the upper deck in left-center field off of Ryan Pressly in the top of the seventh inning, extending the Astros’ lead to 7-5. According to Statcast, only the Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb (481 feet) has hit a home run for more distance this season.
The Astros improved to 38-16 with Wednesday’s win. Meanwhile, after Wednesday’s action, Springer is batting .265/.342/.500 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, and 39 runs scored in 221 plate appearances.
Things are not going well for the Phillies. Things haven’t been going well all year, but the Phillies’ last month in particular has been one long nightmare. Heralded cornerstones Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco have been abysmal at the plate. Veteran additions like Michael Saunders and Clay Buchholz haven’t worked. Young pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez, and Aaron Nola have been inconsistent at best. The bullpen has been largely unreliable.
It’s no shock, then, that the Phillies entered Wednesday afternoon’s action with baseball’s worst record at 17-33. Wednesday’s 10-2 loss to the Marlins gives them exactly twice as many losses as wins, an ignominious feat. The Phillies’ -58 run differential doesn’t offer any hope, only putting them a couple of wins better than they have been.
How bad have things been? The Phillies have held the lead exactly five times in their last 12 games spanning 110 innings. They haven’t scored first in a game since May 20, when they visited the Pirates.
- May 31 @ MIA: Fell behind 3-0 after the first inning (lost 10-2; never led)
- May 30 @ MIA: Fell behind 2-0 after the second inning (lost 7-2; never led)
- May 29 @ MIA: Fell behind 2-0 after the third inning (lost 4-1; never led)
- May 28 vs. CIN: Fell behind 1-0 after the first inning (lost 8-4; led 4-2 until the third inning)
- May 27 vs. CIN: Fell behind 2-0 after the first inning (won 4-3, walkoff; led 3-2 until the sixth inning)
- May 26 vs. CIN: Fell behind 2-0 after the first inning (lost 5-2; never led)
- May 25 vs. COL: Fell behind 1-0 after the fourth inning (won 2-1, walkoff; never led until 11th)
- May 24 vs. COL: Fell behind 7-0 after the third inning (lost 7-2; never led)
- May 23 vs. COL: Fell behind 2-0 after the third inning (lost 8-2; never led)
- May 22 vs. COL: Fell behind 3-0 after the third inning (lost 8-1; never led)
- May 21 @ PIT: Fell behind 1-0 after the sixth inning (lost 1-0; never led)
- May 20 @ PIT: Went ahead 1-0 after the first inning (lost 6-3; led 1-0 until the third inning)
On the bright side, the rebuilding Phillies weren’t expected to be competitive this season, and finishing with baseball’s worst record will net them the first overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. But Phillies fans are growing impatient. While the fans may not have been expecting to watch a winner, they did expect to see somewhat competent baseball and the Phillies have provided very little of that, particularly in the month of May. The Phillies closed out the month of May with a 6-22 record after an 11-12 April.