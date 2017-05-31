Mike Trout leads American League All-Star vote-getters

Yesterday we had the early leaders in the NL All-Star voting. Today we get the American League.
Leading the charge is a man who will almost certainly not be playing in the Midsummer Classic: Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Aaron Judge of the Yankees is second and Francisco Lindor is third overall. In the closest race Starlin Castro of the Yankees leads Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros by a mere 536 votes at second base.
Here are the vote totals so far:
Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in last night’s Marlins game. But then he left. And then he was not included in the lineup for today’s game. The reason: according to Don Mattingly, Stanton is suffering from hamstring cramps.
Mattingly says it’s nothing to worry about and that he hopes Stanton will be back for tomorrow’s game at home against the Diamondbacks.
Stanton is hitting .284/.349/.557 with 14 homers and 37 RBI on the year.
Wilson Ramos was in the midst of a career year in 2016 before his late September ACL injury. He was batting .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI in 523 plate appearances and, had he not suffered his injury, he could’ve been looking at a deal worth as much as $40-50 million. He lost out on that opportunity, however and ended up signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Rays, which will pay him about twice as much in 2018 than it will in 2017.
The financial hit aside, Ramos is working his way back. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double during an extended spring training game yesterday. He’s also been catching live batting practice sessions this week at the Rays’ spring training complex.
Ramos should be slated for a minor league rehab assignment soon and could make his debut for the Rays around the middle of June.