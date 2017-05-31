Mike Trout leads American League All-Star vote-getters

Yesterday we had the early leaders in the NL All-Star voting. Today we get the American League.

Leading the charge is a man who will almost certainly not be playing in the Midsummer Classic: Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Aaron Judge of the Yankees is second and Francisco Lindor is third overall. In the closest race Starlin Castro of the Yankees leads Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros by a mere 536 votes at second base.

Here are the vote totals so far:

