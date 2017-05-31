Giancarlo Stanton has some hamstring issues

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer in last night’s Marlins game. But then he left. And then he was not included in the lineup for today’s game. The reason: according to Don Mattingly, Stanton is suffering from hamstring cramps.

Mattingly says it’s nothing to worry about and that he hopes Stanton will be back for tomorrow’s game at home against the Diamondbacks.

Stanton is hitting .284/.349/.557 with 14 homers and 37 RBI on the year.

Follow @craigcalcaterra