Jeb Bush reportedly no longer interested in buying the Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraMay 30, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

For a good while the Jeb Bush-Derek Jeter ownership group had been thought to be the frontrunner to purchase the Miami Marlins. Now, if Derek Jeter is going to become a baseball owner, he’s going to have to do it without Jeb:

Jeb Bush has dropped out of the race for the Miami Marlins.

The ex-presidential candidate and former Florida governor is no longer interested in buying the Marlins and has ended his pursuit of the team, two people close to the negotiations said Tuesday.

The report is that Jeb was interested in acquiring a controlling interest in the Marlins but that he did not have enough money in the deal to make that happen. Of course, given that the club is expected to go for far north of $1 billion, it’s hard to see how any one person could reasonably assure themselves of a controlling interest. Given the prices we’re talking about here, the era of individual owners, as opposed to a large group of investors working from a board-of-directors model may very well be over. At least for new ownership groups.

Jeter is said to still be interested in purchasing the Marlins and is reportedly seeking new partners. In the meantime, the group consisting of Tagg Romney, Tom Glavine and Dave Stewart is said to have made a competitive bid to that of the Jeter-Bush group and may well be the new frontrunner.

Hector Olivera signs with an independent league team

By Bill BaerMay 30, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that former major leaguer Hector Olivera has signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent team based in Texas that is part of the Atlantic League.

We last heard of Olivera, the Padres released him last August — just two weeks after acquiring him from the Braves in the Matt Kemp trade. Olivera never actually suited up for the Padres. He hit .245/.296/.378 with the Braves in 2015-16 after coming over as part of a 13-player trade that also involved the Dodgers and Marlins.

Olivera was arrested in April last year for a domestic dispute. Major League Baseball suspended him for 82 games. He was later convicted of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, a decision which he appealed. He is still owed, from the Padres, the remainder of the six-year, $62.5 million contract he signed with the Dodgers in May 2015.

In a Twitter Q&A last year, Braves GM John Coppolella said that the Olivera trade was his biggest mistake and that it “still haunts me.” In another recent Twitter Q&A, Coppolella said the trade “was terrible and that’s on me.”

Scott Boras thinks Bryce Harper shouldn’t be punished as harshly for Monday’s brawl

By Bill BaerMay 30, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

The Giants and Nationals celebrated Memorial Day on Monday by getting into a brawl at AT&T Park. Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, apparently still smarting from a couple of playoff home runs three years ago, intentionally threw a 98 MPH fastball at the hip of Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. Harper took offense to that, so he came out, slung his helmet and went after Strickland. The two were able to throw a couple of punches before both benches reached the mound and both players were pulled away.

Both Strickland and Harper are looking at fines and suspensions of at least several games based on historical precedent. The thing is, there aren’t that many brawls and baseball has only recently started focusing on player safety. One of the closest comparisons is the Zack Greinke/Carlos Quentin brouhaha from 2013 in which Quentin broke Greinke’s collarbone. Quentin was suspended eight games; Greinke none, of course. Manny Machado was only suspended four games last year after charging Yordano Ventura. And as Jayson Stark points out, no reliever has been suspended longer than six games since Doug Brocail (seven) in 2004.

Harper’s agent Scott Boras thinks his client should get a lesser penalty compared to others who have charged the mound. Boras thinks that Harper’s lack of “notice of provocation” left him with no choice but to defend himself proactively. Via Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports:

In this situation, there is nothing prior between the clubs, no notice to the player, just a paroxysm of rage, self-centered behavior that was out of bounds. This wasn’t about a player’s team. It was about a self-centered act.

Major League Baseball cannot allow this to be a County Fair duck shoot — ‘Here, I’m going to do something for myself.’ Because of that immediate sense of fear a player has when someone throws the ball 100 mph at him, his response is not any way like it normally is when you have a notice of provocation.

(Harper’s) response was an act of fear … a moment of reaction to a dangerous stimulus. He was unmindful and unaware … It’s very different from a player who is aware of a situation where immediate and or current previous acts of provocation have occurred.

Of course, Boras should be expected to defend his client, but he also has a point. Strickland’s grudge was from several years ago during a playoff series the Giants eventually won, during a postseason that ultimately resulted in a championship. Harper faced the Giants in 2015 and ’16 with no retaliation whatsoever, so he was certainly not wrong if he believed that any bad feelings stemming from his gawking at a pair of playoff home runs had dissipated.

Because starting pitchers are only used once every five games and relievers tend to only pitch in one out of every two or three games on average, there is not enough of an incentive for players to put aside their bruised egos and throw at the plate rather than the offending player. Meanwhile, batters who play every day miss four games on the low end, which would be the equivalent of 20-24 games to a starting pitcher or 8-12 games for a reliever. Pitchers are the ones in the driver’s seat when it comes to prolonging these immature battles and their punishments aren’t in proportion to other guilty parties. Until that happens, intentional beanings will continue to be a thing, and batters’ safety will continue to be in jeopardy. Commissioner Rob Manfred helped implement the “Chase Utley rule” to protect infielders attempting to turn double plays. He should be similarly proactive in protecting batters from 90+ MPH baseballs which threaten their livelihood.

Craig went over his own reasoning earlier as to why Strickland should be punished more harshly than Harper.