Hunter Strickland receives a six-game suspension, Bryce Harper four

By Craig CalcaterraMay 30, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Major League Baseball has issued suspensions to Hunter Strickland of the Giants and Bryce Harper of the Nationals in the wake of their brawl yesterday. The sentences: Strickland has received a six-game suspension, Harper four games.

Earlier today I wrote that the brawl itself was dumb and that, if Major League Baseball issued typical suspensions for such things, they too would be making a big mistake. Welp, they did it. These suspensions are misguided, do not reflect the level of culpability of Strickland and Harper and, worst of all, encourage pitchers to throw at hitters in the future.

Hunter Strickland is a relief pitcher who, over the course of six games, may pitch 2-3 innings. Harper is an everyday player who, over the course of four games, will patrol the outfield for 36 innings and have 20 plate appearances. So, already, Harper is missing more action, even if he’s missing fewer games, and the Nats are being punished far more greatly by Harper’s absence than the Giants are by Strickland’s.

What’s more, as I argued this morning, Strickland’s act — nursing a dumb three-year grudge and then intentionally throwing a fastball at Harper with the intention to hurt him and at the extreme risk of hurting him badly if his aim was off — was worse than Harper’s. No, Harper should not have charged the mound and thrown his helmet, but the man was provoked and every sensible justice system on the planet treats premeditated acts of violence more harshly than ones driven by the heat of the moment. Not MLB’s, apparently.

Finally, this creates a bad incentive: the incentive to throw at opposing superstars, much like hockey enforcers go after opposing scorers. It may not be great for you to lose your relief pitcher by throwing at a guy, but if you get lucky and elicit a reaction that causes your opponent to lose their superstar for a more meaningful period, hey, it’s worth a shot right? Far-fetched? Maybe. But the creation of a bad incentive is not excused simply because the likelihood of it being taken advantage of is low. It’s still dumb policy.

Harper and Strickland’s suspensions were scheduled to be effective tonight, when the clubs are to continue their series in San Francisco. Both players have elected to appeal, however, so they’ll both be available. So that’s probably a game worth tuning into.

 

Report: Phillies have discussed demoting Maikel Franco to Triple-A

By Bill BaerMay 30, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco has had a dismal season. Though his 2016 campaign wasn’t anything special, he hit 25 home runs and hit 88 RBI, showing enough promise that he could eventually become the Phillies’ third baseman of the future. This season, though, he’s skidding to a .209/.268/.349 batting line with only six home runs and 28 RBI in 190 plate appearances.

Franco looked so out of sorts at the plate that manager Pete Mackanin benched him for a couple of games during the team’s recent series against the Rockies. He’s once again not in the lineup for Tuesday’s game, though that’s apparently due to an illness.

Per CSN Philly’s Jim Salisbury, Mackanin said that the idea of demoting Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley has been discussed. He still has options, so that call is entirely up to the team.

Franco isn’t the only Phillie struggling mightily at the plate. 2016 All-Star Odubel Herrera has a .592 OPS. Freddy Galvis has a .681 OPS, and Michael Saunders is at .673. That helps explain why the Phillies have baseball’s worst record at 17-32.

Hector Olivera signs with an independent league team

By Bill BaerMay 30, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that former major leaguer Hector Olivera has signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters, an independent team based in Texas that is part of the Atlantic League.

We last heard of Olivera, the Padres released him last August — just two weeks after acquiring him from the Braves in the Matt Kemp trade. Olivera never actually suited up for the Padres. He hit .245/.296/.378 with the Braves in 2015-16 after coming over as part of a 13-player trade that also involved the Dodgers and Marlins.

Olivera was arrested in April last year for a domestic dispute. Major League Baseball suspended him for 82 games. He was later convicted of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, a decision which he appealed. He is still owed, from the Padres, the remainder of the six-year, $62.5 million contract he signed with the Dodgers in May 2015.

In a Twitter Q&A last year, Braves GM John Coppolella said that the Olivera trade was his biggest mistake and that it “still haunts me.” In another recent Twitter Q&A, Coppolella said the trade “was terrible and that’s on me.”