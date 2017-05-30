Dustin Pedroia heads to the DL, but his wrist has no structural damage

Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper gave us one of our more memorable brawls in recent memory, but there was one that was even more messed up down in the minor leagues over the weekend.

The brawl took place between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Dayton Dragons of the Class-A Midwest League. It got started when Whitecaps shortstop Danny Pereria appeared to step on the foot of the Dragons’ Jose Siri, who had just stolen second base. Siri got up and shoved Pereria and the benches cleared.

Where it got messed up was when Whitecaps reliever Eduardo Jimenez came onto the field with a baseball in his hand and threw it into the scrum. Watch for the guy in the dark sweatshirt who comes in from the left and unloads near the middle of the frame, with the throw coming at around the 25 second mark:

Pereria and Siri were ejected, but Jimenez was not. He’ll likely be facing a suspension and/or a fine, however, as you . . . just can’t do that.

