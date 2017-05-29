Royals LHP Duffy out 6-to-8 weeks with oblique strain

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list with an oblique strain and say the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday: “He’s going to be out for a while.”

Duffy, who was the Royals’ opening day starter, is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts. He allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in four-plus innings in a 10-1 loss Sunday to the Indians.

Duffy says: “This stinks man. I’m very bummed out today. The boys are going to pick me up. I’ll be fresh and ready to go in six to eight (weeks). I’m going to try to come back sooner than that.”

The Royals purchased the contract of left-hander Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha. He will make his major league debut Tuesday, starting against Detroit. Skoglund was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight Pacific Coast League starts.