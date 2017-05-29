Royals LHP Duffy out 6-to-8 weeks with oblique strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list with an oblique strain and say the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks.
Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland.
Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday: “He’s going to be out for a while.”
Duffy, who was the Royals’ opening day starter, is 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA in 11 starts. He allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks in four-plus innings in a 10-1 loss Sunday to the Indians.
Duffy says: “This stinks man. I’m very bummed out today. The boys are going to pick me up. I’ll be fresh and ready to go in six to eight (weeks). I’m going to try to come back sooner than that.”
The Royals purchased the contract of left-hander Eric Skoglund from Triple-A Omaha. He will make his major league debut Tuesday, starting against Detroit. Skoglund was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight Pacific Coast League starts.
Yesterday Mike Trout left the Marlins-Angels game after hurting his thumb while sliding head first into second base. After the game the Angels talked about it as if it were just a sprain. Trout had an MRI today, however, and the diagnosis is far worse: he has a torn thumb ligament.
While a treatment option has not yet been chosen, surgery is a possibility. A certainty is that he’ll miss, at the very least, several weeks of play. He has been placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career.
Trout, the reigning AL MVP and, without question, the best player in baseball, is batting .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 206 plate appearances this season. Even with the one of the weaker supporting casts in baseball, Trout had the Angels near .500 and in at least arguable contention in the AL West.
Without him, they are likely sunk. Without him, baseball is worse off.
SAN FRANCISCO — Nationals slugger Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland both landed punches to the head during a wild brawl that erupted Monday after a hit by pitch.
Harper was hit in the right hip by Strickland’s 98 mph fastball in the eighth inning with Washington ahead 2-0.
Harper pointed the bat toward Strickland, charged the mound and fired his batting helmet wide of the pitcher. They started to swing away and they each connected as the benches and bullpens emptied.
At least two Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the brawl all the way into the dugout. Harper and Strickland were both ejected.
In the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland. After the star’s second shot, in Game 4, he stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.