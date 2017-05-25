Getty Images

The Yankees attendance and revenue is down, but it makes sense

By Craig CalcaterraMay 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

There’s a long article in the New York Times today noting that the Yankees attendance is down and that, based on financial figures released as part of their stadium bond disclosures, ticket and suite revenues through last season have fallen by $166 million since the end of 2009.

There is a lot of talk in the article about the exciting young team the Yankees have put together and how much they’ve won so far in the early going. And there is a lot of talk about marketing and demographics — Hal Steinbrenner talks about baseball’s “millennial problem” — but the story of the Yankees’ box office issues, such as they are, is pretty straightforward.

All teams suffer attendance and revenue decline when they play poorly. While the Yankees have not been bad for a long, long time, that’s a somewhat relative thing. They Yankees have sold themselves and sold their fans on the idea that nothing short of a championship is acceptable, so missing the playoffs for three of the past four years is bad for them. Fans don’t want to go see a bad team, be it Yankees fans, Rays fans, Royals fans or whoever.

Despite the recent lack of success, the Yankees have still, perversely, continued to price their tickets, concessions, parking and everything else as though they’re the only game in town. When demand falls and prices remain super high, fewer people are buying your product. Even if you’re the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are good this year. What’s more, they’re good in that exciting way that only young promising players bursting out onto the scene can deliver. It’s a wonderful thing for marketing and stuff, but even under the best of circumstances, ticket sales tend to lag on field success, often by as much as a year. Go back and look at World Series winning teams — especially the surprise winners — and you’ll see that it’s the year after on-field success when the real attendance bumps happen. I expect, if the Yankees continue to play well, their gate will get really nice by the end of the summer, but I suspect we’ll also see a more dramatic bump next year.

Taken all together, this is a dog-bites-man story. The Yankees are not some transcendent institution, immune from market forces. They’re just one of 30 Major League Baseball teams competing against other entertainments for a finite amount of the public’s money and attention. Nothin’ to see here.

David Price had a rocky rehab start last night

By Craig CalcaterraMay 25, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Red Sox starter David Price has been rehabbing a left elbow injury since early March. Last night he made his latest rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket. It didn’t go well.

Price allowed six runs — three earned — on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings, requiring 89 pitches to do it. His velocity was good, but otherwise it was a night to forget. This was supposed to be Price’s last rehab start before returning to the Sox’ big league rotation, but one wonders if he’s ready for it.

Price didn’t talk to the media after the game, but Pawtucket’s manager said he was “upbeat” and “felt good.” For his part, John Farrell, upon hearing about the outing, said this:

“There’s no announcement at this point. We’ve got to sit with him and talk about what’s best for him, best for us as we move forward.”

The Sox could really use Price back in the rotation given their injury problems, but rushing him back if he’s not ready is certainly not ideal.

Stay tuned.

A security guard takes a ball from a little kid at the Braves-Pirates game

By Craig CalcaterraMay 25, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

This is not a great look.

Last night, during the Pirates-Braves game in Atlanta, Braves third baseman Rio Ruiz hit a ball fair past first base. When it got down the right field line an adult fan reached over the railing and grabbed it. As the ball was still in play that was fan interference. A security guard came down and, quite justifiably, told the fan that he had to leave the park. You can’t do that, man.

The problem, however, is that before the guard got there the fan gave the ball to a little kid. It looks like it may have been his little kid, though we don’t know. The security guard wasn’t having that, and demanded and took the ball from the kid:

I imagine he was thinking “hey, I can’t let this interfering fan keep his ball and if his kid is getting it, it’s like HE’S keeping it!” But really, dude, take a step back. That ball was going to go into a big bucket for batting practice at best. No one was going to take it and sell it for hundreds of dollars as a “genuine Rio Ruiz game-hit ball!” The “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine really doesn’t have a place here.

Braves announcer Joe Simpson was, for once, talking a lot of sense:

“Have some common sense there, fella, give the ball back to the young man. Give the ball back to the kid. He’s not the one that messed up.”

I hope someone with the Braves made that right. Even if the adult was a dingus here, the kid was as excited as hell for that ball. Letting him have it wouldn’t have encouraged more people to be dinguses and interfere with balls.

UPDATE: Yep, the Braves made it right:

Good on them.