A security guard takes a ball from a little kid at the Braves-Pirates game

This is not a great look.

Last night, during the Pirates-Braves game in Atlanta, Braves third baseman Rio Ruiz hit a ball fair past first base. When it got down the right field line an adult fan reached over the railing and grabbed it. As the ball was still in play that was fan interference. A security guard came down and, quite justifiably, told the fan that he had to leave the park. You can’t do that, man.

The problem, however, is that before the guard got there the fan gave the ball to a little kid. It looks like it may have been his little kid, though we don’t know. The security guard wasn’t having that, and demanded and took the ball from the kid:

I imagine he was thinking “hey, I can’t let this interfering fan keep his ball and if his kid is getting it, it’s like HE’S keeping it!” But really, dude, take a step back. That ball was going to go into a big bucket for batting practice at best. No one was going to take it and sell it for hundreds of dollars as a “genuine Rio Ruiz game-hit ball!” The “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine really doesn’t have a place here.

Braves announcer Joe Simpson was, for once, talking a lot of sense:

“Have some common sense there, fella, give the ball back to the young man. Give the ball back to the kid. He’s not the one that messed up.”

I hope someone with the Braves made that right. Even if the adult was a dingus here, the kid was as excited as hell for that ball. Letting him have it wouldn’t have encouraged more people to be dinguses and interfere with balls.

UPDATE: Yep, the Braves made it right:

@HardballTalk @craigcalcaterra The Braves TV crew later shared that the child was given a ball signed by the team. — Dustin White (@Whitey_83) May 25, 2017

Good on them.

