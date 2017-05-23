Yankees set up ‘The Judge’s Chambers’ cheering section for Aaron Judge

The Yankees aren’t well-known for going all-in on goofy, fan-friendly fun. While some organizations are happy to jump on new and even silly or ephemeral trends for the yuks of it, the Yankees have tended to keep things rather businesslike when it comes to promotions and things. They’ve always played the long game, assuming — not always unreasonably — that their brand is best defined by the club’s history and greatness and quiet dignity and stuff.
Aaron Judge and his breakout rookie season is changing things. His fast start has caused fans to dress up in judge’s robes and stuff, so the team is having fun with it. They’ve set up a special section called “The Judge’s Chambers,” complete with a jury box vibe:
Fans will be selected to sit in the special section, which is in section 104 in right field, right behind where Judge plays, and will be handed foam gavels with “All Rise” written on them. To be selected at the moment it’d help if you wear one of those judicial robes with Judge’s number 99 on the back or his jersey or an English judge-style powdered wig. Going forward, the Yankees will also use the section for groups and charity events and stuff.
Judge is on a 58-homer pace right now. It’s unlikely he’ll keep that up, but he certainly looks like the real deal. And, for the Yankees and their fans, he’s giving them the chance for some real fun.
Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is getting a rare start at third base today. How rare is it? Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae notes that he last started at third base on April 14, 2013 against the Royals.
Bautista has played some third base already this year. On April 27 against the Cardinals, Bautista pinch-hit for third baseman Chris Coghlan and stayed in the game at the position. Last Saturday, Bautista moved from right field to third base as part of a handful of defensive switches. Overall, he’s played four defensive innings at the hot corner this season.
The Blue Jays have had to get creative at third base while Josh Donaldson has dealt with a calf injury. Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan have drawn most of the starts at third base, but catcher Russell Martin started there on Sunday and tonight we’ll see Bautista there.
The Braves announced on Tuesday, citing Elias Sports, that the bullpen set a franchise record, preventing the last 54 batters faced from getting a hit.
The last reliever to allow a hit was Josh Collmenter to the first batter he faced against the Blue Jays last Thursday. Since then, the bullpen has logged 15 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a 10/4 K/BB ratio. Here are the logs since Collmenter gave up that hit.
|Date
|Opp.
|Pitcher
|BF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Josh Collmenter
|7
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Ian Krol
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Ian Krol
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 21
|vs. WAS
|Luke Jackson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jason Motte
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Arodys Vizcaino
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jim Johnson
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|54
|15.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
Despite the hot streak lately, the Braves’ bullpen still ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.07. Its 21.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 18th out of 30 teams and its 8.6 percent walk rate is ninth.