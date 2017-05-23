Report: Charlie Sheen has original cast on board for Major League III, looking for financial backing

TMZ is reporting that actor Charlie Sheen has the original cast on board for Major League III but is still looking for financial backing. TMZ cites Sheen referring to the script as “dynamite.”
The original Major League came out in 1989 and debuted at No. 1 at the box office. That spurred a sequel, Major League II, which was released five years later in 1994. Despite negative reviews, II debuted at No. 1 at the box office as well. Major League: Back to the Minors was released in 1998, but tanked at the box office and received mostly negative reviews.
Given that trend, one might wonder why anyone would attempt Major League III, and one would be correct to raise that question. But it’s been 19 years since the last installment and 27 years since the original. People in their early 30’s and 40’s with nostalgia and disposable income will likely be willing to pay to relive a blast from the past. In my humble opinion, Major League is the finest of the baseball movies, so I’ll at least be curious if Sheen ends up getting financial backing.
Sheen has had, well, an interesting life in the last two decades so it’s no sure thing that people with money will trust him to stay out of trouble.
Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is getting a rare start at third base today. How rare is it? Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae notes that he last started at third base on April 14, 2013 against the Royals.
Bautista has played some third base already this year. On April 27 against the Cardinals, Bautista pinch-hit for third baseman Chris Coghlan and stayed in the game at the position. Last Saturday, Bautista moved from right field to third base as part of a handful of defensive switches. Overall, he’s played four defensive innings at the hot corner this season.
The Blue Jays have had to get creative at third base while Josh Donaldson has dealt with a calf injury. Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan have drawn most of the starts at third base, but catcher Russell Martin started there on Sunday and tonight we’ll see Bautista there.
The Braves announced on Tuesday, citing Elias Sports, that the bullpen set a franchise record, preventing the last 54 batters faced from getting a hit.
The last reliever to allow a hit was Josh Collmenter to the first batter he faced against the Blue Jays last Thursday. Since then, the bullpen has logged 15 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a 10/4 K/BB ratio. Here are the logs since Collmenter gave up that hit.
|Date
|Opp.
|Pitcher
|BF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Josh Collmenter
|7
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Ian Krol
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Ian Krol
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 21
|vs. WAS
|Luke Jackson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jason Motte
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Arodys Vizcaino
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jim Johnson
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|54
|15.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
Despite the hot streak lately, the Braves’ bullpen still ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.07. Its 21.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 18th out of 30 teams and its 8.6 percent walk rate is ninth.