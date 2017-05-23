Mariners activate Robinson Cano from the disabled list

The Mariners announced that second baseman Robinson Cano has been activated from the disabled list in time for Tuesday’s game against the Nationals in Washington. Cano spent the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps.
Taylor Motter got most of the playing time at second base while Cano was out. Mike Freeman did get a couple of starts there as well.
Cano resumes batting .296/.362/.533 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 152 plate appearances on the season.
The Braves announced on Tuesday, citing Elias Sports, that the bullpen set a franchise record, preventing the last 54 batters faced from getting a hit.
The last reliever to allow a hit was Josh Collmenter to the first batter he faced against the Blue Jays last Thursday. Since then, the bullpen has logged 15 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a 10/4 K/BB ratio. Here are the logs since Collmenter gave up that hit.
|Date
|Opp.
|Pitcher
|BF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Josh Collmenter
|7
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Ian Krol
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Ian Krol
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 21
|vs. WAS
|Luke Jackson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jason Motte
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Arodys Vizcaino
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jim Johnson
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|54
|15.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
Despite the hot streak lately, the Braves’ bullpen still ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.07. Its 21.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 18th out of 30 teams and its 8.6 percent walk rate is ninth.
Anthony Gose played for five seasons as an outfielder in the big leagues. He never hit well enough to be a regular, and a series of altercations with his minor league managers and coaches didn’t do too much for his future either.
His fastball, however, may eventually make up for all of that.
Toward the end of spring training it was reported that Gose would begin work as a pitcher. Given that he was a highly regarded high school pitching prospect with a plus fastball, it wasn’t a crazy notion. When Tigers camp broke, Gose stayed in Lakeland in extended spring training, throwing bullpen sessions and stuff.
Now he’s seeing game action. As the Detroit Free Press reports, Gose threw an inning for the Class-A Lakeland Flying Tigers against the Palm Beach Cardinals last night. He allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout and one walk, lighting up the radar gun at 99 m.p.h. This is the tweet from Lakeland’s assistant general manager:
The Free Press says that the Tigers’ vice president of player development, Dave Littlefield, is “very optimistic” about Gose’s progress.
Given that he’s still only 26 and he’s a lefty it wouldn’t shock me at all if he makes his way back to the bigs someday soon.