Jose Bautista is starting at third base for the first time in over four years

Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista is getting a rare start at third base today. How rare is it? Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae notes that he last started at third base on April 14, 2013 against the Royals.
Bautista has played some third base already this year. On April 27 against the Cardinals, Bautista pinch-hit for third baseman Chris Coghlan and stayed in the game at the position. Last Saturday, Bautista moved from right field to third base as part of a handful of defensive switches. Overall, he’s played four defensive innings at the hot corner this season.
The Blue Jays have had to get creative at third base while Josh Donaldson has dealt with a calf injury. Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan have drawn most of the starts at third base, but catcher Russell Martin started there on Sunday and tonight we’ll see Bautista there.
The Braves announced on Tuesday, citing Elias Sports, that the bullpen set a franchise record, preventing the last 54 batters faced from getting a hit.
The last reliever to allow a hit was Josh Collmenter to the first batter he faced against the Blue Jays last Thursday. Since then, the bullpen has logged 15 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a 10/4 K/BB ratio. Here are the logs since Collmenter gave up that hit.
|Date
|Opp.
|Pitcher
|BF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Josh Collmenter
|7
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Ian Krol
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Ian Krol
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 21
|vs. WAS
|Luke Jackson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jason Motte
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Arodys Vizcaino
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jim Johnson
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|54
|15.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
Despite the hot streak lately, the Braves’ bullpen still ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.07. Its 21.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 18th out of 30 teams and its 8.6 percent walk rate is ninth.
The Mariners announced that second baseman Robinson Cano has been activated from the disabled list in time for Tuesday’s game against the Nationals in Washington. Cano spent the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps.
Taylor Motter got most of the playing time at second base while Cano was out. Mike Freeman did get a couple of starts there as well.
Cano resumes batting .296/.362/.533 with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 152 plate appearances on the season.