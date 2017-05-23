Braves’ bullpen hasn’t allowed a hit to last 54 batters, setting franchise record

The Braves announced on Tuesday, citing Elias Sports, that the bullpen set a franchise record, preventing the last 54 batters faced from getting a hit.
The last reliever to allow a hit was Josh Collmenter to the first batter he faced against the Blue Jays last Thursday. Since then, the bullpen has logged 15 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a 10/4 K/BB ratio. Here are the logs since Collmenter gave up that hit.
|Date
|Opp.
|Pitcher
|BF
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Josh Collmenter
|7
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 18
|vs. TOR
|Ian Krol
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 19
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Ian Krol
|2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jason Motte
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Arodys Vizcaino
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 20
|vs. WAS
|Jim Johnson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 21
|vs. WAS
|Luke Jackson
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jason Motte
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jose Ramirez
|3
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Arodys Vizcaino
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May 22
|vs. PIT
|Jim Johnson
|4
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|54
|15.1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
Despite the hot streak lately, the Braves’ bullpen still ranks in the middle of the pack in ERA at 4.07. Its 21.3 percent strikeout rate ranks 18th out of 30 teams and its 8.6 percent walk rate is ninth.