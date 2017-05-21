Eric Gagne is ending his comeback attempt

SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that reliever Eric Gagne is ending his attempt to make it back to the major leagues. Gagne will now focus on coaching.
Gagne, 41, signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, but struggled. He gave up five runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Gagne briefly spent time in the independent Canadian-American Association in 2015-16 as well, but totaled only 9 1/3 innings.
During his prime, between 2002-04, Gagne was the best reliever in baseball, earning the Cy Young Award in 2003. He also set the major league record with 84 consecutive save chances converted.
Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley may be 38 years old, but he’s still spry. He showed off his defense on Sunday afternoon against the Marlins, robbing J.T. Riddle of a single with a dive and a quick throw to first base.
The Dodgers went on to defeat the Marlins 6-3, taking three of four out of the series. Utley finished 1-for-5 at the plate and is now hitting a meager .205/.302/.289 on the season in 96 plate appearances. Father Time may have already taken his bat, unfortunately.
Dodgers’ left-hander Julio Urias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, per a team announcement. The move follows a rough stretch for the 20-year-old southpaw, who shoulders a 5.40 ERA after giving up 13 combined runs across his last two starts with the Dodgers. A corresponding move was made to recall right-handed reliever Josh Ravin from Triple-A, who should give the club some bullpen depth in Urias’ absence.
Urias took his second consecutive loss of the season on Saturday, distributing seven runs and three walks over just 2 1/3 innings. He faced 17 batters and struck out none, the only appearance in his brief major league career in which he failed to log a single strikeout.
Team manager Dave Roberts pinned the blame on Urias’ location issues, noting that the only consistent thing about the lefty appears to be his inconsistency on the mound. That might be a little harsh, but there’s no denying that the results just aren’t there right now. Over five starts and 23 1/3 innings, Urias paired his 5.40 ERA with an abysmal 5.4 BB/9 and 4.2 SO/9 and has yet to complete an outing without walking at least one batter. While neither Roberts nor Urias has pinpointed a specific weak spot with his mechanics, something has to change if the left-hander is going to stick in the Dodgers’ rotation going forward.