David Wright has been shut down from his throwing program again

Don’t expect to see David Wright on the field anytime soon. The Mets’ third baseman has been sidelined since last May with a cervical disc herniation and, most recently, a shoulder impingement. Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports that the team removed Wright from his throwing program last week and will focus exclusively on building strength in physical therapy for the time being. While Mets’ assistant GM John Ricco didn’t specify the reason for Wright’s latest setback, it’s doesn’t bode well for his chances of returning to the field in 2017.

It’s been a rocky path to recovery for the 34-year-old corner infielder, who has appeared in just 75 games since his last full season in 2014. He appeared to be making progress last month, when reports emerged that he was working on his fielding and catching skills. Throwing the ball appeared to be the next logical step in his recovery process, but the Mets haven’t cleared him for the activity yet and don’t appear to have a handle on when he might resume a full-time role on the field.

According to Mastracco, Wright’s lengthy stint on the disabled list doesn’t necessarily mean the Mets will need to eat a significant portion of his salary, thanks to a safeguard they implemented in 2015:

[Wright’s setback] makes it unlikely that he’ll return to the team before the 60-game mark, meaning the Mets will recoup 75 percent of contract while he is unable to play, based on the insurance policy the club purchased in 2015. The team has been able to recoup a significant amount of his salary the past two seasons because he has played only 36 and 37 games, respectively.

The Mets signed Wright to a seven-year, $138 million contract in 2012. His 2017 salary encompasses $20 million of that sum, minus the percentage the Mets will receive once he hits the 60-game mark.

