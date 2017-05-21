David Wright has been shut down from his throwing program again

Don’t expect to see David Wright on the field anytime soon. The Mets’ third baseman has been sidelined since last May with a cervical disc herniation and, most recently, a shoulder impingement. Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports that the team removed Wright from his throwing program last week and will focus exclusively on building strength in physical therapy for the time being. While Mets’ assistant GM John Ricco didn’t specify the reason for Wright’s latest setback, it’s doesn’t bode well for his chances of returning to the field in 2017.
It’s been a rocky path to recovery for the 34-year-old corner infielder, who has appeared in just 75 games since his last full season in 2014. He appeared to be making progress last month, when reports emerged that he was working on his fielding and catching skills. Throwing the ball appeared to be the next logical step in his recovery process, but the Mets haven’t cleared him for the activity yet and don’t appear to have a handle on when he might resume a full-time role on the field.
According to Mastracco, Wright’s lengthy stint on the disabled list doesn’t necessarily mean the Mets will need to eat a significant portion of his salary, thanks to a safeguard they implemented in 2015:
[Wright’s setback] makes it unlikely that he’ll return to the team before the 60-game mark, meaning the Mets will recoup 75 percent of contract while he is unable to play, based on the insurance policy the club purchased in 2015. The team has been able to recoup a significant amount of his salary the past two seasons because he has played only 36 and 37 games, respectively.
The Mets signed Wright to a seven-year, $138 million contract in 2012. His 2017 salary encompasses $20 million of that sum, minus the percentage the Mets will receive once he hits the 60-game mark.
Dodgers’ left-hander Julio Urias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, per a team announcement. The move follows a rough stretch for the 20-year-old southpaw, who shoulders a 5.40 ERA after giving up 13 combined runs across his last two starts with the Dodgers. A corresponding move was made to recall right-handed reliever Josh Ravin from Triple-A, who should give the club some bullpen depth in Urias’ absence.
Urias took his second consecutive loss of the season on Saturday, distributing seven runs and three walks over just 2 1/3 innings. He faced 17 batters and struck out none, the only appearance in his brief major league career in which he failed to log a single strikeout.
Team manager Dave Roberts pinned the blame on Urias’ location issues, noting that the only consistent thing about the lefty appears to be his inconsistency on the mound. That might be a little harsh, but there’s no denying that the results just aren’t there right now. Over five starts and 23 1/3 innings, Urias paired his 5.40 ERA with an abysmal 5.4 BB/9 and 4.2 SO/9 and has yet to complete an outing without walking at least one batter. While neither Roberts nor Urias has pinpointed a specific weak spot with his mechanics, something has to change if the left-hander is going to stick in the Dodgers’ rotation going forward.
The Mets escaped with a 7-5 victory over the Angels on Saturday. The Angels scored three times in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit from five to two runs. Reigning AL MVP Mike Trout even came to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to tie the game or give his team the lead with a grand slam. Fortunately for the Mets, Addison Reed was able to limit Trout to a sacrifice fly.
Mets manager Terry Collins told the media after the game he briefly considered intentionally walking Trout with the bases loaded. Via Newsday’s Anthony Rieber:
The first thought is, ‘I’d rather almost walk this guy than give him a pitch to hit.’ Fortunately, Addy made some good pitches on him. That’s the kind of situation where you look back on the time when Buck Showalter walked [Barry] Bonds with the bases loaded rather than pitch to him and I had . . . the same feeling.
Indeed, the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Barry Bonds with the bases loaded in 1998.
On Sunday, Trout showed the Mets why they should fear him. He hit a two-run home run in the second inning and an RBI double in the third, helping the Angels jump out to a 9-0 lead. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout was hitting .343/.456/.730 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. FanGraphs once again lists him as the major league leader in Wins Above Replacement (2.9) just past the first-quarter mark of the season.