Astros place Brian McCann on concussion DL

The Astros placed catcher Brian McCann on the seven-day concussion disabled list, the team announced on Sunday. The move is retroactive to Saturday, when McCann was officially diagnosed with a concussion after self-reporting symptoms to manager A.J. Hinch. According to MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell, the 33-year-old backstop likely sustained the injury following a foul tip to the facemask last Sunday.
McCann played through another two games last week before disclosing his symptoms to Hinch on Saturday. He’s batting .269/.365/.454 with six home runs and an .819 OPS through 126 PA this season. The Astros recalled 27-year-old catcher Juan Cedeno from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, who will occupy McCann’s roster space during his DL stint and likely see some playing time behind Evan Gattis.
Dodgers’ left-hander Julio Urias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, per a team announcement. The move follows a rough stretch for the 20-year-old southpaw, who shoulders a 5.40 ERA after giving up 13 combined runs across his last two starts with the Dodgers. A corresponding move was made to recall right-handed reliever Josh Ravin from Triple-A, who should give the club some bullpen depth in Urias’ absence.
Urias took his second consecutive loss of the season on Saturday, distributing seven runs and three walks over just 2 1/3 innings. He faced 17 batters and struck out none, the only appearance in his brief major league career in which he failed to log a single strikeout.
Team manager Dave Roberts pinned the blame on Urias’ location issues, noting that the only consistent thing about the lefty appears to be his inconsistency on the mound. That might be a little harsh, but there’s no denying that the results just aren’t there right now. Over five starts and 23 1/3 innings, Urias paired his 5.40 ERA with an abysmal 5.4 BB/9 and 4.2 SO/9 and has yet to complete an outing without walking at least one batter. While neither Roberts nor Urias has pinpointed a specific weak spot with his mechanics, something has to change if the left-hander is going to stick in the Dodgers’ rotation going forward.
The Mets escaped with a 7-5 victory over the Angels on Saturday. The Angels scored three times in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit from five to two runs. Reigning AL MVP Mike Trout even came to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to tie the game or give his team the lead with a grand slam. Fortunately for the Mets, Addison Reed was able to limit Trout to a sacrifice fly.
Mets manager Terry Collins told the media after the game he briefly considered intentionally walking Trout with the bases loaded. Via Newsday’s Anthony Rieber:
The first thought is, ‘I’d rather almost walk this guy than give him a pitch to hit.’ Fortunately, Addy made some good pitches on him. That’s the kind of situation where you look back on the time when Buck Showalter walked [Barry] Bonds with the bases loaded rather than pitch to him and I had . . . the same feeling.
Indeed, the Diamondbacks intentionally walked Barry Bonds with the bases loaded in 1998.
On Sunday, Trout showed the Mets why they should fear him. He hit a two-run home run in the second inning and an RBI double in the third, helping the Angels jump out to a 9-0 lead. Entering Sunday’s action, Trout was hitting .343/.456/.730 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. FanGraphs once again lists him as the major league leader in Wins Above Replacement (2.9) just past the first-quarter mark of the season.