Vince Velasquez: “I feel clueless right now.”

Vince Velasquez isn’t pitching well. That’s not an uncommon theme among Phillies starters, who have compiled a collective 4.75 ERA and 1.8 fWAR entering Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Still, things have been especially rough on Velasquez’s end: he’s dragging a 5.98 ERA through 43 2/3 innings and has pitched into the sixth inning during just three of his eight starts.
Things came to a head after the Phillies took a 6-3 loss to the Pirates on Saturday afternoon. Velasquez hurled 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, walking two and striking out six of 25 batters while the Phillies struggled to find a foothold against Ivan Nova. The loss didn’t sit well with Velasquez, who told reporters, “I feel clueless right now. I’m just running around like a chicken without a head.”
Corey Seidman of CSN Philly pins the blame on Velasquez’s over-reliance on his fastball and lack of command, which was all too apparent in his latest appearance. The right-hander also lacks potent secondary pitches, so once hitters have his heater figured out, they’re able to unleash bigger hits. Switching to a bullpen role may be the key to developing his pitch repertoire, but the 24-year-old effectively nixed that idea on Saturday. Via MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki:
If it’s a way to help the team in the bullpen, then so be it. But do I think about that going out there? No.
Something has to change, however, whether it means reducing Velasquez’s workload or figuring out how to get into a better headspace during his starts. “I need to break it down and not put so much pressure on myself,” he added, a sentiment echoed by both club manager Pete Mackanin and catcher Cameron Rupp. “I think that’s one of the hardest things.”
The Braves executed a trade with the Cardinals on Saturday, swapping minor league corner infielder Juan Yepez for St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams and cash considerations. Comments from Braves’ general manager John Coppolella indicated that the teams started discussing the trade on Thursday after first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a broken wrist during Wednesday’s game.
Adams, 28, entered his sixth season with the Cardinals in 2017. He’s off to a hot start, batting .292/.340/.396 with 14 hits and a home run through his first 53 PA. He enjoyed one of his more productive seasons in 2016 with a .249/.309/.471 batting line, 16 home runs and 0.6 fWAR, but has yet to return to the career-high marks he set in 2014. While Adams’ bat will be a definite downgrade from Freeman’s .341/.461/.749 batting line, his solid glovework should bolster the Braves’ infield until Freeman works his way back from the disabled list.
Yepez, 19, is a Venezuelan corner outfielder in his second campaign with Single-A Rome. He signed with the Braves in 2014 and was noted for both his power potential and defensive profile. The right-handed batter slashed .275/.309/.387 with 14 extra base hits and 15 RBI for the Rome Braves in 2017, but his production value has been tempered by injury and a poor approach at the plate.
Blue Jays’ right-hander Aaron Sanchez is on the 10-day disabled list again, this time with a middle finger laceration. It’s the latest complication in a lengthy battle with blisters and cracked fingernails, and one that doesn’t appear anywhere close to wrapping up. Sanchez told reporters he felt a lot of pain in his finger following Friday’s 3-5 loss to the Orioles and it’s still unclear how long he’ll need to make a full recovery.
The right-hander looked solid on the mound during his last start, holding the Orioles to three runs and striking out four of 27 batters over six innings before the Jays dropped the game in extras. It marked his third successful outing since his last trip to the disabled list, leading the club to believe that the worst of his blister issues had been solved.
Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While manager John Gibbons didn’t specify which treatments Sanchez would undergo this time around, he made it clear that everyone is ready to be done with the issue.
Sanchez, 24, is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 SO/9 over 24 1/3 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list in 2017.