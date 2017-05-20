Video: Chris Sale extends historic strikeout streak to eight games

Chris Sale made history again on Friday night, tying Pedro Martinez’s 1999 record and his own 2015 record for the most consecutive starts with 10 or more strikeouts. He whiffed 10 of 27 batters during the Red Sox’ 3-2 loss to the Athletics, marking his eighth such start in a row.
Sale kept the game scoreless through 4 1/3 innings, losing his shutout on Mark Canha’s RBI triple in the fifth. He allowed another run on a Khris Davis double in the sixth, but returned in the seventh to induce back-to-back strikeouts from Chad Pinder and Josh Phegley and polished off his outing with his ninth and tenth whiffs of the night.
The Red Sox’ southpaw will still need another 10 strikeouts to set a new all-time record, something he’ll get the opportunity to do when the Rangers come to town next week. He’s 4-2 against Texas in 11 career appearances, touting a 3.33 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings.
The Phillies dominated on Friday night, pulling off a rare 7-2 win against the Pirates and recording their fourth victory in 16 games. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was the key to their win, both on the mound and at the plate, but left in the seventh inning after a bad swing at the plate caused him to tweak his back.
Hellickson won’t be out for long — according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, he’s experiencing lower back tightness and should be cleared for his next start — but his absence put even more strain on a bullpen that already looks maxed-out. No Phillies’ starter has pitched into the seventh inning since May 6, and not one has lasted eight innings or longer since Hellickson hurled a complete game shutout last September.
The Phillies aren’t in a position to make a play for the division title anytime soon, but Friday’s made for a nice change of pace. Hellickson was going strong before his exit, turning in six solid innings with two hits, two runs and two strikeouts for his fifth win of the year. He went 1-for-2 at the plate, taking a walk in the third inning and returning in the seventh for an RBI double — his first extra-base hit since Opening Day.
The Dodgers assigned third baseman Justin Turner to the 10-day disabled list after he sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, the club announced on Friday. Turner sustained the injury while running the bases during Thursday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins, and will be replaced by infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez in Friday’s lineup.
The injury doesn’t appear to be nearly as severe as club manager Dave Roberts described it on Thursday night, telling reporters it looked like the ball “almost came off the bone, the way [Turner] reacted.” While Turner isn’t looking at a lengthy rehab period, he’s the third Dodgers infielder to land on the disabled list this spring after second baseman Logan Forsythe and first baseman Rob Segedin were sidelined with toe injuries.
Turner is off to a hot start this season, slashing .379/.453/.493 with a league-leading 53 hits through his first 162 PA. The Dodgers don’t intend to rush him back into a starting role, however, and will instead allow him one off day per week after he finishes his stint on the disabled list. Forsythe, meanwhile, is due back from the DL early next week and MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that he could see some time at third base until Turner’s return.