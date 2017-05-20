Jeremy Hellickson exited Friday’s game with lower back tightness

The Phillies dominated on Friday night, pulling off a rare 7-2 win against the Pirates and recording their fourth victory in 16 games. Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson was the key to their win, both on the mound and at the plate, but left in the seventh inning after a bad swing at the plate caused him to tweak his back.
Hellickson won’t be out for long — according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, he’s experiencing lower back tightness and should be cleared for his next start — but his absence put even more strain on a bullpen that already looks maxed-out. No Phillies’ starter has pitched into the seventh inning since May 6, and not one has lasted eight innings or longer since Hellickson hurled a complete game shutout last September.
The Phillies aren’t in a position to make a play for the division title anytime soon, but Friday’s made for a nice change of pace. Hellickson was going strong before his exit, turning in six solid innings with two hits, two runs and two strikeouts for his fifth win of the year. He went 1-for-2 at the plate, taking a walk in the third inning and returning in the seventh for an RBI double — his first extra-base hit since Opening Day.
The Dodgers assigned third baseman Justin Turner to the 10-day disabled list after he sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, the club announced on Friday. Turner sustained the injury while running the bases during Thursday’s 7-2 win over the Marlins, and will be replaced by infielder/outfielder Enrique Hernandez in Friday’s lineup.
The injury doesn’t appear to be nearly as severe as club manager Dave Roberts described it on Thursday night, telling reporters it looked like the ball “almost came off the bone, the way [Turner] reacted.” While Turner isn’t looking at a lengthy rehab period, he’s the third Dodgers infielder to land on the disabled list this spring after second baseman Logan Forsythe and first baseman Rob Segedin were sidelined with toe injuries.
Turner is off to a hot start this season, slashing .379/.453/.493 with a league-leading 53 hits through his first 162 PA. The Dodgers don’t intend to rush him back into a starting role, however, and will instead allow him one off day per week after he finishes his stint on the disabled list. Forsythe, meanwhile, is due back from the DL early next week and MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that he could see some time at third base until Turner’s return.
According to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds are unlikely to land Cuban outfielder Luis Robert when he becomes eligible to sign with a major league team on Saturday. Comments from Reds’ GM Dick Williams suggest that Robert could command a price far above what the club is able to pay. Not only will the 19-year-old outfielder’s speed and power attract a sizable contract, but any interested team that previously exceeded their international spending limit will be forced to kick in a 100% penalty on whatever bonus Robert receives. That includes the Reds, who blew past their limit last year after inking shortstop Alfredo Rodriguez to a $7 million deal and paid the 100% penalty when they signed right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez several months later.
Robert has garnered substantial interest around the league and appears to be in line for a heftier contract than those of fellow Cuban stars Rodriguez and Gutierrez. Recent reports from Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, among others, list the Astros, Athletics and Padres as other potential suitors, with the White Sox and Cardinals looking like notable frontrunners. Passan cites unnamed sources who claim Robert has already chosen a landing spot and is just biding his time until the deal becomes official on Saturday.
With the increasingly restrictive measures of the collective bargaining agreement curtailing the amount teams can spend on international talent, Robert figures to rake in the last significant payday for Cuban players. That makes things difficult for the Reds, who would have had to drop something like $20 million upfront just to see whether Robert’s elite tools survive the transition to the majors. Per Buchanan:
We saw a player we liked and were willing to go to a certain amount for him if we can get him,” Williams said. “There’s a certain amount beyond which a franchise in our market just can’t afford.