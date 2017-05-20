Braves acquire Matt Adams from the Cardinals

The Braves executed a trade with the Cardinals on Saturday, swapping minor league corner infielder Juan Yepez for St. Louis first baseman Matt Adams and cash considerations. Comments from Braves’ general manager John Coppolella indicated that the teams started discussing the trade on Thursday after first baseman Freddie Freeman sustained a broken wrist during Wednesday’s game.
Adams, 28, entered his sixth season with the Cardinals in 2017. He’s off to a hot start, batting .292/.340/.396 with 14 hits and a home run through his first 53 PA. He enjoyed one of his more productive seasons in 2016 with a .249/.309/.471 batting line, 16 home runs and 0.6 fWAR, but has yet to return to the career-high marks he set in 2014. While Adams’ bat will be a definite downgrade from Freeman’s .341/.461/.749 batting line, his solid glovework should bolster the Braves’ infield until Freeman works his way back from the disabled list.
Yepez, 19, is a Venezuelan corner outfielder in his second campaign with Single-A Rome. He signed with the Braves in 2014 and was noted for both his power potential and defensive profile. The right-handed batter slashed .275/.309/.387 with 14 extra base hits and 15 RBI for the Rome Braves in 2017, but his production value has been tempered by injury and a poor approach at the plate.
Blue Jays’ right-hander Aaron Sanchez is on the 10-day disabled list again, this time with a middle finger laceration. It’s the latest complication in a lengthy battle with blisters and cracked fingernails, and one that doesn’t appear anywhere close to wrapping up. Sanchez told reporters he felt a lot of pain in his finger following Friday’s 3-5 loss to the Orioles and it’s still unclear how long he’ll need to make a full recovery.
The right-hander looked solid on the mound during his last start, holding the Orioles to three runs and striking out four of 27 batters over six innings before the Jays dropped the game in extras. It marked his third successful outing since his last trip to the disabled list, leading the club to believe that the worst of his blister issues had been solved.
Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While manager John Gibbons didn’t specify which treatments Sanchez would undergo this time around, he made it clear that everyone is ready to be done with the issue.
Sanchez, 24, is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 SO/9 over 24 1/3 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list in 2017.
The White Sox are working on a deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The deal is said to be between $25-30 million, with a final figure somewhere north of $45 million with taxes (via Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan). The White Sox have yet to officially confirm the signing.
The club was rumored to be one of the top three frontrunners to land Robert, Passan wrote on Thursday. Unlike several other suitors, the White Sox have not recently exceeded their international spending limits, allowing them to offer Robert a sizable bonus without incurring exorbitant tax penalties. They’ll be shackled to those penalties on any additional international free agent they sign over the next two years, preventing them from offering a bonus above $300,000.
It’s a prudent move for the White Sox as they push forward with a full-scale rebuild over the next several years. At 19 years old, Robert already profiles as one of the top two international talents on the market, second only to Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani. His elite power and speed will make him a formidable center fielder and one of the White Sox’ top two prospects alongside rookie third baseman Yoan Moncada.