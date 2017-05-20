Blue Jays place Aaron Sanchez on 10-day disabled list with middle finger laceration

Blue Jays’ right-hander Aaron Sanchez is on the 10-day disabled list again, this time with a middle finger laceration. It’s the latest complication in a lengthy battle with blisters and cracked fingernails, and one that doesn’t appear anywhere close to wrapping up. Sanchez told reporters he felt a lot of pain in his finger following Friday’s 3-5 loss to the Orioles and it’s still unclear how long he’ll need to make a full recovery.
The right-hander looked solid on the mound during his last start, holding the Orioles to three runs and striking out four of 27 batters over six innings before the Jays dropped the game in extras. It marked his third successful outing since his last trip to the disabled list, leading the club to believe that the worst of his blister issues had been solved.
Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While manager John Gibbons didn’t specify which treatments Sanchez would undergo this time around, he made it clear that everyone is ready to be done with the issue.
Sanchez, 24, is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 SO/9 over 24 1/3 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list in 2017.
The White Sox are working on a deal with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, according to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. The deal is said to be between $25-30 million, with a final figure somewhere north of $45 million with taxes (via Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan). The White Sox have yet to officially confirm the signing.
The club was rumored to be one of the top three frontrunners to land Robert, Passan wrote on Thursday. Unlike several other suitors, the White Sox have not recently exceeded their international spending limits, allowing them to offer Robert a sizable bonus without incurring exorbitant tax penalties. They’ll be shackled to those penalties on any additional international free agent they sign over the next two years, preventing them from offering a bonus above $300,000.
It’s a prudent move for the White Sox as they push forward with a full-scale rebuild over the next several years. At 19 years old, Robert already profiles as one of the top two international talents on the market, second only to Japanese pitcher/slugger Shohei Otani. His elite power and speed will make him a formidable center fielder and one of the White Sox’ top two prospects alongside rookie third baseman Yoan Moncada.
Astros’ left-hander Dallas Keuchel landed on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck, the team announced Saturday. The move is retroactive to May 17 and is expected to keep Keuchel sidelined through one start. A corresponding move was made to recall lefty reliever Ashur Tolliver from Triple-A Fresno.
Keuchel told reporters that the pain first surfaced after his start last Tuesday, during which he pitched five innings of two-run ball against the Marlins. An MRI on Thursday revealed some inflammation in his neck, but neither Keuchel nor Astros’ manager A.J. Hinch seem to think it’ll cost the southpaw significant time on the disabled list.
Prior to this setback, Keuchel was riding a league-best 1.84 ERA through his first nine starts, logging a 2.0 BB/9, 7.6 SO/9 and 1.3 fWAR over 63 2/3 innings. He has yet to take a loss this season, helped in part by a 5.81 run support average from the winningest team in the American League. Right-handed reliever Brad Peacock is scheduled to make a spot start in Keuchel’s place against the Tigers on Monday evening.