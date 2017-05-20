Blue Jays place Aaron Sanchez on 10-day disabled list with middle finger laceration

Blue Jays’ right-hander Aaron Sanchez is on the 10-day disabled list again, this time with a middle finger laceration. It’s the latest complication in a lengthy battle with blisters and cracked fingernails, and one that doesn’t appear anywhere close to wrapping up. Sanchez told reporters he felt a lot of pain in his finger following Friday’s 3-5 loss to the Orioles and it’s still unclear how long he’ll need to make a full recovery.

The right-hander looked solid on the mound during his last start, holding the Orioles to three runs and striking out four of 27 batters over six innings before the Jays dropped the game in extras. It marked his third successful outing since his last trip to the disabled list, leading the club to believe that the worst of his blister issues had been solved.

Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While manager John Gibbons didn’t specify which treatments Sanchez would undergo this time around, he made it clear that everyone is ready to be done with the issue.

Gibbons: "It's a blister thing. We want to knock it out. It's aggravating him. If we don't get rid of it then it'll probably linger forever" — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) May 20, 2017

Sanchez, 24, is 2-3 with a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.7 SO/9 over 24 1/3 innings. This will be his third stint on the disabled list in 2017.

