Tim Tebow has increased attendance at minor league games substantially

Though Tim Tebow got off to a hot start in his minor league debut with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies, homering in two of his first three games, the former NFL quarterback has not performed all that well. Through 32 games and 127 plate appearances, he is hitting .221/.307/.327 with just the two home runs, 11 RBI, and 16 runs scored.
Tebow playing in a major league game remains a far off fantasy and minor league teams are very thankful for that, actually. As CNBC’s Sarah Whitten reports, Tebow has substantially increased attendance at minor league games, both home and away. Home attendance in Columbia has increased by nearly 40 percent. Road attendance is up between 80 and 120 percent depending on the stadium in question. Citing Baseball America, Whitten notes that Tebow was responsible for $44,200 in additional sales per night at road stadiums.
Tebow may not be hitting, but as long as he keeps bringing fans to the ballpark, the Fireflies will find a spot in the lineup for him. Money talks.
News of musician Chris Cornell’s death sent shockwaves through the U.S. on Thursday. Cornell, the legendary frontman of Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, reportedly committed suicide in his hotel room in Detroit.
The Tigers honored Cornell by using song titles from his career in their media notes. The Detroit Free Press posted a picture:
The Mariners also honored Cornell with a pregame moment of silence on Thursday. Cornell was born and raised in Seattle and Soundgarden was part of the burgeoning grunge scene that started in Seattle.
The Marlins lost again on Thursday night, suffering a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers to fall to 14-26 on the season. The club has lost four game in a row and nine of its last 10.
Giancarlo Stanton, who has not seen his Marlins finish above .500 since he debuted in 2010, says his frustration level with the team is the “highest ever,” Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. “It’ shigher than me being the worst player on the field for a month, the worst player in the big leagues for a month, last year,” Stanton said.
Stanton continued, “We’ve had some bad luck with injuries, and we haven’t been playing well. Just a funk. But we’ve got to get out of it or the season is going to be twice as long as the last few years.”
Stanton is doing his part. He’s hitting .263/.339/.533 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 171 plate appearances this season. But the club has dealt with a litany of injuries, and Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon are not performing as expected. The starting pitching has been abysmal and the bullpen hasn’t been dependable outside of A.J. Ramos and Kyle Barraclough.
The Marlins are already 11 games out of first place. While there’s still plenty of baseball left, it would be out of character to see the Marlins made additions to strengthen the team between now and the July 31 trade deadline, so it’s likely just up to the existing roster to try to turn things around.